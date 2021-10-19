Appointment reflects strong growth momentum in KKR's European Real Estate franchise

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the appointment of Ian Williamson as a Managing Director and Head of Core Plus Real Estate in Europe, effective immediately. Williamson, who will be based in London, joins KKR from BlackRock where he was Portfolio Manager and will report to Guillaume Cassou, Head of European Real Estate at KKR.

Williamson will oversee formation and lead KKR Real Estate's pan-European core plus focused strategy, which will focus on investing behind high quality, substantially stabilized assets with long-term growth potential.

Williamson has worked within the real estate industry in Europe for 19 years. At BlackRock, Williamson oversaw the fundraise of €550 million of third party capital for BlackRock Eurozone Core Property Fund and developed and drove the fund's investment strategy. Prior to joining BlackRock in 2018, Williamson was a Regional Director and Fund Manager at LaSalle Investment Management. Williamson had primary responsibility for the LaSalle Encore+ Fund, for which he invested more than €1.36 billion of equity on behalf of the Fund across Western-Europe. He earned a BSc degree from the University of Reading in 2001, an MSc degree in Land Management in 2002, and qualified as a Chartered Surveyor with the RICS in 2004.

Guillaume Cassou, Partner and Head of Real Estate in Europe at KKR said: "Ian brings an impressive track record in the European real estate sector and we're delighted to welcome him to our expanding business. This appointment reinforces our commitment to investors to continue evolving and growing the European platform in order to build a high performing and diverse portfolio of investments."

Ian Williamson, Managing Director and Head of KKR Core Plus Real Estate in Europe at KKR, said: "KKR has built a highly credible cross-sector business in European real estate, which presents a very attractive platform from which to lead core plus focused strategies to meet the demand for high quality real estate throughout the region. I join the team at a time of real momentum for the business, and look forward to bringing my expertise to bear as the business continues to grow."

In June 2021, KKR held the final closing of KKR Real Estate Partners Europe II (REPE II), a US$2.2 billion fund dedicated to value-add and opportunistic real estate investments in Western Europe. As of September 30, 2021 REPE II had already committed more than US$870 million of capital principally across logistics and residential investment opportunities.

