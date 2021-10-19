Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.10.2021
Timing: (Noch-)Geheimtipp: Eine tickende Zeitbombe
WKN: A0DNPA ISIN: GB00B02H2F76 Ticker-Symbol: DZN 
Frankfurt
19.10.21
08:06 Uhr
4,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AUGEAN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AUGEAN PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALTURA ENERGY
ALTURA ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALTURA ENERGY INC0,268+18,58 %
AUGEAN PLC4,2000,00 %
ENGINE MEDIA HOLDINGS INC3,560-2,73 %
GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS SA13,450+1,43 %
NAVIOS MARITIME ACQUISITION CORPORATION3,080-4,94 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.