At Paris Expo Porte De Versailles, Pavilion 5.2

For three days, players and professionals in the card and digital trust technology industry will be meeting up in Paris. Here they can exchange ideas, discover the latest innovations and secure solutions in payment and identification, and develop and boost their business.

TRUSTECH, now back in Paris after several editions in Cannes, will include new features designed to enliven this key event.

THE INNOVATION STAGE

The Innovation Stage will provide a high-level introduction to the latest developments in technology. With these 5-minute pitch sessions focusing on a theme, visitors can listen to up to 10 speakers in an hour and get up to date with the advances and benefits of new solutions, products and concepts.

TALKS

As every year, the talks cycle will offer cutting-edge content focused on three main areas: Payment, Identification and Security. These three themes, the pillars of the digital transition for institutional and commercial organisations, will be addressed by a panel of international speakers and opinion leaders from the payment, financial services, identification, technology and data security ecosystems. The talks include:

KYC, PAYMENTS AND DIGITAL ASSETS

Payments in the digital age

eKYC in a digital AML environment: is KYC portability on the horizon?

Digital Money and Crypto Finance: are they ready for adoption?

IDENTITY FOR SOCIETY AND THE ECONOMY

Identity for governments: the promises of a new decade

Secure mobility and smooth travel in the post-Covid era

Consumer IDs: a more customised multi-channel experience

SECURITY, AUTHENTICATION AND RISK MANAGEMENT

Cybersecurity challenges in (un)trusted environments

Product authentication and brand protection becoming global and digital

Risk and fraud management: improving safety of your organization

NETWORKING

TRUSTECH will be offering business meetings to all its exhibitors, who will be put in contact with visitors/buyers before the show. For more convenience, all these meetings will take place directly at the stands.

And to perpetuate the Cannes tradition and create a strong momentum, a major networking evening event will take place on Tuesday evening.

OPENING TIMES:

Tuesday 30 November and Wednesday 1 December 2021: from 9.30 am to 6 pm

Thursday 2 December: from 9.30 am to 5 pm

