- (PLX AI) - Aker Carbon Capture Selected by Viridor as Partner for Accelerating Decarbonization at Multiple Waste to Energy Sites in the UK.
- • Viridor's plans include exploring the installation of modular CCUS plants on five waste-to-energy sites across the UK
- • Viridor has partnered with Aker Carbon Capture for the delivery of five modular plants
- • This partnership with Aker Carbon Capture could accelerate Viridor's net zero plans by a decade to 2030, Aker Carbon Capture says
