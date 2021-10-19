Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.10.2021
Timing: (Noch-)Geheimtipp: Eine tickende Zeitbombe
19.10.2021 | 08:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Flat Capital AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (535/21)

Listing of Flat Capital AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market

On request of Flat Capital AB (publ), company registration number 556941-0110,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from October 20, 2021. 



 Ordinary shares





Short name:               FLAT B         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 23 467 121       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0016609846      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             233152         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556941-0110       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------





Classification





Code Name       
------------------------
30  Financials    
------------------------
3020 Financial Services
------------------------





This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Augment Partners. For further information, please call Augment Partners on +46
8-604 22 55.
