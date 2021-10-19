Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Flat Capital AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (535/21)

Listing of Flat Capital AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market On request of Flat Capital AB (publ), company registration number 556941-0110, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from October 20, 2021. Ordinary shares Short name: FLAT B ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 23 467 121 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016609846 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 233152 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556941-0110 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------ 30 Financials ------------------------ 3020 Financial Services ------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Augment Partners. For further information, please call Augment Partners on +46 8-604 22 55.