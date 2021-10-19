Dragos, Inc., the global leader in cybersecurity for industrial control systems (ICS)/operational technology (OT) environments, today announced it is expanding its global presence into the UK to provide organisations in this growth market more direct access to its industrial cybersecurity technology and services and to develop and train ICS/OT cybersecurity talent across the region to ensure world-wide customer success. This follows an announcement earlier this year of the company's plan to grow its presence in Australia and New Zealand to support industrial cybersecurity customers across those regions.

The company's expansion will bolster its EMEA presence and support an expanding set of UK customers across a diverse set of industries-including electric, oil gas, manufacturing, chemical, food and beverage, and transportation-as the company continues to grow its worldwide operations to address the burgeoning global market for ICS/OT cybersecurity solutions and meet the cybersecurity needs of critical infrastructure for organizations in all regions at any level of size or complexity.

National Grid plc., one of the world's largest investor-owned utility companies, invested in Dragos in 2018 after subscribing to Dragos's industrial threat intelligence service to monitor industry-wide ICS threats. London-based National Grid focuses on transmission and distribution of electricity and gas across Great Britain and parts of the U.S. "We invested in Dragos because we saw the value their visibility into ICS threats brought for both our UK and US businesses," said Lisa Lambert, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at National Grid and Founder and President of National Grid Partners. "Since then, the threats to critical infrastructure have continued to grow in scale, complexity, and severity. We are glad to see Dragos extend its global footprint and be able to provide more customers in the UK with the operational technology protection they need to stay ahead of adversaries and protect critical assets."

"The cybersecurity challenges that industrial organizations face are global in nature but local in practice; there's no one-size-fits-all approach to industrial cybersecurity. To achieve our broader company mission, we have to be where our customers are to ensure we are taking every effort to make ICS/OT-specific cybersecurity expertise and technology more accessible to organizations across the globe," said Robert M. Lee, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Dragos, Inc. "This expansion reflects the incredible demand for ICS/OT cybersecurity solutions we are seeing throughout the major markets and will better position us to partner more closely with companies in the UK to ensure that they are successful in each of their distinct industrial cybersecurity journeys. Our presence will also make it easier for us to connect directly with local ICS/OT cybersecurity practitioner communities to help foster and support their growth. The rapid growth in the OT cybersecurity market and demand for skilled OT cybersecurity professionals has far outstripped the available talent so every person we can expose to and welcome into the ICS/OT cybersecurity community is a win for the industry."

