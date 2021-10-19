SPARK Microsystems, a fabless semiconductor company specializing in next-generation ultra-wideband (UWB), has announced a new sales and support network for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) markets. The network includes both local European SPARK Microsystems sales and technical support resources, as well as manufacturer's representatives in each region.

"EMEA represents a prime market for the adoption of SPARK Microsystems' products in industries such as AR/VR, audio, gaming and industrial IoT," said Fares Mubarak, CEO, SPARK Microsystems. "As such, the company has directly employed both sales and application engineers in the region to pursue this major market opportunity

In addition to bringing on board SPARK Microsystems sales and application engineers, the company has developed a vast manufacturer's representative network in EMEA. SPARK Microsystems is represented in Germany, Austria and Switzerland by ActiveRep GmbH, in France and Tunisia by Spectrum Design, in the UK, Nordics and Poland by Cedar Technologies, in Spain and Portugal by Natura and in South Africa by Inventworx.

"On a regional level, SPARK Microsystems wants to ensure a sales presence and support systems for our customers in each of these high-value markets," said Julie Delamarre, SPARK Microsystems' new Vice President of EMEA sales. "As EMEA market growth matures, SPARK Microsystems will extend its distribution in the region with additional partners in the coming months. New representation for Italy and Turkey will also be added shortly."

Resources

Contact your SPARK Microsystems regional office: https://www.sparkmicro.com/contact-us/

Find your regional distributor and sale representative: https://www.sparkmicro.com/distributors-and-sales-representatives/

About SPARK Microsystems

SPARK Microsystems is a fabless semiconductor company that is leading the way towards ultra-low power wireless communications for high-performance personal area networks and IoT-connected devices. ??With its patented technologies, SPARK Microsystems is bringing to market a next-generation ultra-wideband wireless transceiver that allows for orders of magnitude improved power consumption, latency and more accurate ranging and positioning, while providing higher data rates than competing technologies. For more information, please visit www.sparkmicro.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005046/en/

Contacts:

Jenna Beaucage, Rainier Communications

508-340-6851

spark@rainierco.com