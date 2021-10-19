AXIS Insurance, the specialty insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced three appointments within its Financial Institutions London team, effective immediately. Beth Convey, Julieta Moya and Mark Sutton all join as Senior Underwriters. Reporting to Calum McPherson, Head of Financial Institutions in London, the new hires will be responsible for deepening relationships with existing distribution partners and exploring new relationships that are accretive and sustainable, underpinning the long-term outlook and strategy for AXIS.

"These new appointments speak to the growth of our Financial Institutions business in the London market," said Mr. McPherson. "Beth, Julieta and Mark have extensive market knowledge and expertise. Their combined experience and diverse yet complementary skill set, along with their proven ability to cultivate strong relationships, will further strengthen our team."

Beth Convey joins from CNA Hardy where she was responsible for underwriting a portfolio of public and private Financial Institutions and Commercial Entities. Prior to that she spent three years as an underwriter at Neon.

Julieta Moya was previously a Financial Institutions Lead Specialist at Marsh McClennan where she advised clients on insurance opportunities and placement strategy.

Mark Sutton was previously a Financial Institutions Underwriter at Barbican/Arch Insurance Group where he was responsible for business planning and formulating underwriting strategy.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity of $5.4 billion at June 30, 2021, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005394/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact

Matt Rohrmann

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited

investorrelations@axiscapital.com

(212) 940-3339

Media Contact

Mairi MacDonald

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited

mairi.macdonald@axiscapital.com

+44 020 7877 3809