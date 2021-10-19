Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 11 October to 15 October 2021

acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 11/10/2021 FR0010313833 10 000 110,2738 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 11/10/2021 FR0010313833 5 000 110,2596 CEUX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 12/10/2021 FR0010313833 7 783 109,9798 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 12/10/2021 FR0010313833 2 005 109,8872 CEUX TOTAL 24 788 110,1474

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2021/

