Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Timing: (Noch-)Geheimtipp: Eine tickende Zeitbombe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 716460 ISIN: DE0007164600 Ticker-Symbol: SAP 
Xetra
19.10.21
11:50 Uhr
123,54 Euro
-1,44
-1,15 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
EURO STOXX 50
DAX International 100
TecDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
SAP SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAP SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
123,50123,5212:05
123,56123,5812:06
Dow Jones News
19.10.2021 | 10:52
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Magnit has started to introduce SAP into commercial operation

DJ Magnit has started to introduce SAP into commercial operation

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit has started to introduce SAP into commercial operation 19-Oct-2021 / 11:20 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Magnit HAS STARTED TO INTRODUCE SAP INTO COMMERCIAL OPERATION

Krasnodar, Russia (October 19, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading retailers, announced the start of the key stage of implementation of its SAP-based digital transformation. In October, the Company commenced operation of several SAP solutions as well as a new store back office system developed in-house.

The new solutions are implemented within the so-called "pilot scope" for now. After the pilot stage, they will be rolled out across the entire chain, provided that they demonstrate stable performance. The roll-out will be split into several stages, which will enable the Company to minimize its operational risks and make the massive transition to SAP as easy and simple as possible. Pilot launches will continue till the end of 2022, with the roll-out planned for completion in 2025. The Company expects that the impact from the Program's implementation may amount to billions rubles over a number of years. The Company plans to begin assessing the actual impacts in 2023, when half of its stores will use the solutions.

At the present time three pilot business units and two Magnit Cosmetic stores in Krasnodar use the new solutions. As of today, the Company has launched SAP S/4HANA (end-to-end inventory and financial accounting solution, a digital core combining all corporate business processes), SAP CAR (state-of-the-art transactional data storage), SAP ATT (solution for ensuring operations' compliance with product traceability laws), SAP Process Orchestration (tools for rapid business processes automation, integration and optimization). 

« 
 
Jan Dunning 
       "We continue focusing on business performance despite significantly ramping up our expansion efforts this 
Magnit's   year. Our current work on optimizing various business processes and building a better customer experience 
President and is directly linked to modernization of our IT landscape. By transitioning key business processes, 
CEO      including store back office operations to SAP solutions Magnit will be able to significantly reduce 
       expenses and achieve maximum possible centralization and transparency of its business processes." 
»

Starting this October, SAP is used by employees from the Shared Services Center (SSC), Accounting Department, Budgeting & Controlling Directorate, and other units of the Company. The new system is used to keep records for the purposes of corporate accounting, tax management, treasury management, and IFRS-compliant accounting, as well as real estate, procurement of goods and services, sale of non-commercial assets, inventory accounting.

For the two pilot stores, employees from the SSC and the Department for Control & Audit started performing accounting and controlling procedures for product distribution and retail sales using SAP S/4HANA and SAP CAR. Now, logistics managers, specialists from the Commercial Procurement and Category Management Support Directorate, and IT staff can all use SAP to monitor consistency and accuracy of product distribution, master data transfer, and the solution's integration with other systems. Today, over 450 users are already working in SAP.

The two pilot Magnit Cosmetic stores in Krasnodar also employ a new in-house back office system, which is aligned with SAP's document flow structure and objects and has built-in integration mechanisms. A modern store back office system will provide a number of advantages to store employees by optimizing and simplifying data entry, automating routine manual operations, creating a transparent system for keeping records, and enabling the store to view data in sync with the central accounting system. In addition to that, the transition to the new tool will facilitate seamless integration and establishment of a unified structure of back office documents and SAP solutions, provide a clear and simple user interface, and increase the speed and quality of development. The new back office system is being developed using the Agile methodology. 

"The launch of SAP solutions and our new store back office system represents an important step in 
        developing Magnit's business. Our Company continues to grow, and we have to support that growth using 
        advanced technology. All participants of the ERP Transformation Program (project teams, colleagues from 
        various business units, IT specialists) have put in a colossal amount of effort to implement these 
        state-of-the-art systems in our pilot stores. This stage is just the first step on the journey outlined 
        in our Transformation Program, which is the largest digital initiative in the history of Russian 
        retail." 
 
« 
Svetlana 
Medvedeva 
 
Head of ERP 
Transformation 
Program at 
Magnit 
» 
 
 
 
 
 
 
        For further information, please contact: 
 
        Dina Chistyak 
        Head of Investor Relations 
        dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
 
        Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
        Media Inquiries          Twitter 
        press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is 
       headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2021, Magnit operated 39 
       distribution centers and 22,344 stores (15,348 convenience, 469 supermarkets and 6,527 drogerie stores) 
       in 3,802 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the reviewed IFRS 16 results for 1H 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 822.2 billion and 
       an EBITDA of RUB 94.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and 
       its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of 
       BB. 
       Forward-looking statements 
 
       This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For 
       example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking 
       statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important 
       factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the 
       statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of 
       the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by 
       this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement 
       to reflect any change in circumstances.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  124633 
EQS News ID:  1241703 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1241703&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 19, 2021 04:20 ET (08:20 GMT)

SAP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.