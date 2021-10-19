Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2021) - INCA ONE GOLD CORP. (TSXV: INCA) (OTCQB: INCAF) (FSE: SU92) ("Inca One" or the "Company") a gold producer operating two, fully permitted, mineral processing facilities in Peru, reports (unaudited) consolidated gold and silver sales for the three month period July, August and September, 2021 ("Q3 2021" or "the Quarter") from its Chala One Plant ("Chala One") and Kori One Plant ("Kori One"). All comparative year-over-year ("YoY") and quarter-over-quarter ("QoQ") sales and production numbers represent consolidated operations from both facilities.

Total gold and silver sales for calendar Q3 2021 was approximately US$9.7 million, an all time high for any third Quarter, surpassing the Company's previous best third quarter by 13% and the prior Q2 2021 sales by 26% (US$7.7 million). The strong sales performance was driven by the continued quality and quantity of gold bearing material delivered to both plants fueling production.

The Company is now processing at a record production and sales pace, with 7,079 tonnes of raw material processed in September, surpassing the 7,000 tonnes level, another new milestone reached this year.





Q3 2021



Q2 2021



QoQ Change Deliveries (tonnes)

17,969



12,756



41 % Processing (tonnes)

17,413



11,689



49 % Production (ounces)

6,030



5,149



17 % Sales (US $) $ 9.7 million

$ 7.7 million



26 %

"I am delighted to see the continued increases in ore supply fueling our record production and sales pace," stated Inca One President and CEO, Edward Kelly. "I would like to thank our Peruvian team for setting additional records in both ore purchases and ore processing. We have deployed working capital effectively and I am excited to see the operational results for the remaining months in 2021."

About Inca One

Inca One Gold Corp is a TSXV listed, gold producer operating two, fully permitted, gold mineral processing facilities in Peru. The Company has produced in excess of 100,000 ounces of gold, generating over US$125 million in revenue from its processing operations. Inca One, is led by an experienced and capable management team that has established the Company as a trusted leader in servicing government permitted, small-scale miners in Peru. Peru is one of the world's largest producers of gold and its small-scale mining sector is estimated by government officials to be valued in the billions of dollars annually. Inca One possesses a combined 450 tonnes per day permitted operating capacity at its two fully integrated plants, Chala One and Kori One. To learn more visit www.incaone.com.





Figure 1. Inca One's gold processing facilities in Peru (left: Chala One facility; right: Kori One facility)

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2645/100130_4c37559394cb881f_001full.jpg

On behalf of the Board,

Edward Kelly

President and CEO

Inca One Gold Corp.

For More Information Contact:

Konstantine Tsakumis

Inca One Gold Corp.

ktsakumis@incaone.com

604-568-4877

