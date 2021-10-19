New brand LR SOUL OF NATURE taps into current trends and shows a clear commitment to more sustainability

Fragrances have always been an integral and successful part of the LR Health Beauty product portfolio. With the brand LR SOUL OF NATURE, LR is building on this success story and expanding its range of fragrance products. What makes this so special is that this new brand links "natural fragrances" with an emotional aroma-wellness component and uses recycled plastic and waste glass as packaging.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005586/en/

Product selection of the Mood World "LR SOUL OF NATURE Cheerful Soul" (Photo: LR Health Beauty)

Investing in a growth market

By expanding its product portfolio, LR is investing in an attractive growth market: "Analyses* have shown that the market value of essential oils worldwide will increase from USD 17.36 billion in 2017 to USD 27.49 billion in 2022," explains Andreas Friesch, CEO and spokesperson for the management. "And additional in-depth market research has encouraged us to enter into this product segment. We are therefore certain that this strategic decision will lead to another great chapter in LR's success story."

Clearly committed to more sustainability: Product packaging made of recycled PET and waste glass

Taking on social responsibility and saving resources is a matter of course for LR. In order to act in an increasingly sustainable way, LR has already launched several internal projects and successfully so, because the sustainability aspect is also reflected in the new brand. For instance, the SOUL OF NATURE packaging is predominantly** made of recycled plastic (rPET) and glass with a high percentage of waste glass. "By using recycled PET, we are saving natural resources," explains Friesch and adds, "With the new brand, we are actively aiming to reach people who place a great value on being mindful of nature." The LR SOUL OF NATURE product portfolio comprises eight 100% pure and natural essential oils and four aroma mood worlds with four to five care products each.

Source(s): PR Newswire; Transparency Market Research

** Seals, caps and lids made of plastic (PP)

LR Health Beauty

"More quality for your life" that's what the LR group of companies, headquartered in Ahlen, Westphalia, stands for. It manufactures and sells a wide range of health and care products in around 28 countries. As a modern social selling platform, the company links personal exchange within its community with efficient, digital solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005586/en/

Contacts:

LR Global Holding GmbH

Almut Kellermeyer Head of PR Public Affairs

Tel.: 02382 7658-106

E-Mail: A.Kellermeyer@LRworld.com