Partnership Helps U.S. Infrastructure Service Provider Improve Efficiencies and Meet Increased Customer Demand

Netcracker Technology announced today a partnership to consolidate and transform Segra's OSS to improve operational efficiencies and enhance the customer experience for many of its core products and services, including security, connectivity, collaboration and cloud solutions.

Segra is one of the largest independent fiber infrastructure providers in the Eastern United States, with a wide-reaching footprint across nine states in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. The company also provides voice and data solutions to thousands of businesses and public sector organizations as well as wholesale transport services to the largest operators in the world.

Netcracker Digital OSS, including Active Resource Inventory, Discovery Reconciliation, Planning Design and Outside Plant, and Professional Services, including data migration, solution implementation and post-production support, will create a single platform for all of Segra's network data. This consolidation will allow Segra to streamline operational processes, such as device configuration, fiber cable design, network discovery, order fulfillment and circuit design, for a superior customer experience. In addition, Segra will benefit from future-proof technology with a flexible platform that allows for technology enhancements and growth.

"Segra is a rapidly growing service provider, and we made the strategic decision to select Netcracker as the platform of the future for our network operations, which are so critical to the success of our business," said Bruce Dyke, Chief Information Officer at Segra.

"It's very exciting to embark on a brand new partnership with Segra and to make a positive impact on their operations and business processes," said Rohit Aggarwal, General Manager at Netcracker. "We look forward to working with Segra for many years to come."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

About Segra

Segra is one of the largest independent fiber infrastructure bandwidth companies in the Eastern U.S. It owns and operates an advanced fiber infrastructure network throughout nine Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern states. Segra provides Ethernet, MPLS, dark fiber, advanced data center services, IP and managed services, voice and cloud solutions, all backed by its industry-leading service and reliability. Customers include carriers, enterprises, governments, higher education and healthcare organizations. For more information about Segra's technology and commitment to customer care, visit www.segra.com.

