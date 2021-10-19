Companies offer coordinated smart charging solutions for electric bus market

The Mobility House and Heliox announced that Heliox will integrate its latest smart chargers with The Mobility House's Charging and Energy management solution ChargePilot, which intelligently optimizes charging schedules at the lowest utility electricity rate, to offer a coordinated charge management solution for large scale e-bus installations.

Using The Mobility House's charging management solution, fleets powered by Heliox rapid chargers can lower charging energy costs by intelligently distributing available grid power and preventing expensive load peaks. The integration also provides a holistic view of all charging operations. Most recently, the combined solution is being leveraged for the Brookville Smart Energy Bus Depot in Maryland, a first-of-its-kind electrification project with more than 44 electric transit buses.

"Heliox is focused on supporting our transit and fleet customers from implementing their first chargers to installing and maintaining charging infrastructure as their e-fleet grows," said David Aspinwall, President, Heliox North America. "The integration with The Mobility House will expand Heliox's charge management options and can help customers lower both energy costs and the total cost of ownership of their fleets."

Heliox is the global market leader in fast charging systems within public transport, e-trucks, marine, mining and port equipment. The company produces a range of chargers from 25kW mobile units up to 450kW en-route charging in the U.S. for the local market. All U.S. made products are UL certified and comply with the Buy America Act.

Designed to be hardware-agnostic and interface with a myriad of charging providers, The Mobility House's ChargePilot successfully manages hundreds of global projects, including one of the largest U.S. electric fleets as well as the entire Austrian Postal Service fleet. Through ChargePilot, The Mobility House also supports vehicle-to-grid (V2G) integration to reduce strain of electric vehicle charging on the electricity grid and enable grid stabilizing services, a solution already deployed in Europe and Southeast Asia.

"Creating a cleaner, emissions-free climate is a global initiative. Through Heliox and The Mobility House's combined expertise, and commitment to technological innovations, we are on a path to reshaping the transportation industry not only in Europe but across the U.S.," said The Mobility House U.S. Managing Director Gregor Hintler.

The Mobility House and Heliox powerful smart charging technology has also been successfully deployed to Europe's largest electric fleet of over 100 buses at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, the Avinor Airport in Oslo and for public transit operator Rhein-Neckar-Verkehr GmbH.

About Heliox

Founded in 2009, Heliox is the market leader in fast charging systems within public transport, e-trucks, marine, mining and port equipment. The premium quality and highly efficient chargers enable operators to improve their performance while lowering environmental impact. Heliox serves rapid charging needs for Volvo, Transdev-Connexxion and Arriva e-busses as well as MAN trucks.

In 2017, the company installed one of Europe's first and largest rapid charging networks for the e-bus fleet in Eindhoven, The Netherlands; in 2018, the world's largest rapid charging network for e-bus depot at Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam; and recently launched a new e-bus project in Montgomery County, Maryland which will debut in Spring 2022. Heliox operates globally with headquarters in the Netherlands and the United States. For more information about Heliox, go to: https://www.heliox-energy.com.

About The Mobility House

The Mobility House's mission is to create an emissions-free energy and mobility future. Since 2009, the company has developed an expansive partner ecosystem to intelligently integrate electric vehicles into the power grid, including electric vehicle charger manufacturers, 750+ installation companies, 65+ energy suppliers, and automotive manufacturers ranging from Audi to Tesla. The intelligent Charging and Energy Management system ChargePilot and underlying EV Aggregation Platform enable customers and partners to integrate electric vehicles into the grid for optimized and future proof operations. The Mobility House's unique vendor-neutral and interoperable technology approach to smart charging and energy management has been successful at over 500 commercial installations around the world. The Mobility House has more than 160 employees across its operations in Munich, Zurich and Belmont, Calif. For more information visit mobilityhouse.com.

