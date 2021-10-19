GABY Inc. Leadership Team Steers San Diego's Mankind Dispensary Towards Major Operation, Cultural, and Community Impact Improvements

The announcement celebrates GABY's commitment to honoring the traditional cannabis culture while building a sustainable, scalable operation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / GABY Inc. ("GABY" or the "Company") (CSE:GABY)(OTCQB:GABLF), a California consolidator of cannabis dispensaries and the parent company of San Diego's Mankind Dispensary ("Mankind"), announces a series of initiatives that have helped steer Mankind towards operational and cultural improvements since acquiring the dispensary in April 2021.

Highlights of these operational improvements include:

The onboarding of several key positions including - Simon Lileikis as President ( Starbucks ), Marshall Minor as CFO ( Shryne Group/STIIIZY ), and Rick Foltz as Director of Retail Ops ( Art of Shaving, Nike ).

), Marshall Minor as CFO ( ), and Rick Foltz as Director of Retail Ops ( ). Implemented $2.3 MM in annual savings commencing in Q4 -21 through payroll savings and operating cost efficiencies.

through payroll savings and operating cost efficiencies. Logistics improvements at its distribution operation, Wild West Industries, Inc. ("Wild West Industries"), improving inventory turns, and reducing inventory on hand down from 45 days to 20 days.

improving inventory turns, and reducing inventory on hand down from 45 days to 20 days. Launched its proprietary brands onto Mankind shelves accounting for roughly 20% of cannabis flower sales at Mankind. GABY's newest brand, Kind Republic sold over $1MM in Mankind dispensary in just over 6 months and boasts avariable gross margin of almost 75%.

accounting for roughly 20% of cannabis flower sales at Mankind. GABY's newest brand, Kind Republic sold over $1MM in Mankind dispensary in just over 6 months and boasts avariable gross margin of almost 75%. Restructured delivery business with expected revenue increase over the next 12 months of $1MM, by extending delivery hours, expanding the fleet and reach of the business to meet existing demand.

with expected revenue increase over the next 12 months of $1MM, by extending delivery hours, expanding the fleet and reach of the business to meet existing demand. Established foundation for consolidation by creating an operations manual by which acquired dispensaries will operate - similar to a franchise model.

by creating an operations manual by which acquired dispensaries will operate - similar to a franchise model. Strategically remerchandised for greater influence over consumer buying decisions giving priority to higher margin and proprietary products and facilitating expansion of basket size. Every $1 increase in average basket size adds $300,000 in additional annual revenue.

for greater influence over consumer buying decisions giving priority to higher margin and proprietary products and facilitating expansion of basket size. Every $1 increase in average basket size adds $300,000 in additional annual revenue. Using marketing analytics to target consumers with more effective messages and promotional programs of particular interest to them.

These operational improvements come as GABY places a strong emphasis on company culture and community impact, proving that these operational improvements can be executed while simultaneously making Mankind a more employee and community focused institution.

"Cannabis is an industry unlike any other - few other industries touch on medicinal, recreational, cultural, and social verticals simultaneously," said Margot Micallef, Founder, and CEO of GABY Inc. "Success in cannabis hinges on understanding the uniqueness of the dispensary ecosystem, and how to best balance operational efficiency with cultural, employee, and consumer needs. I'm pleased to say, GABY is doing that."

Cannabis Idea Share Event. Pictured, L-R: Purchasing Manager Zac Larson, Lead Assistant Store Manager Sam Golden, Cannabis Consultant Sam Mendillo, VP of Marketing and Communication John Butters, Cannabis Consultant Tyra Mayeselder, Founder and CEO Margot Micallef. Photo Credit: Charlie Rohlfs

The cultural and community based initiatives executed at Mankind include:

Empowering employees as owners by offering Restricted Stock Units in all employee compensation packages enabling all full-time employees of the Company to become owners.

The launching of Mankind's "Plant. People. Planet." initiative, which inspires mutual action between employees and customers through fundraising and community involvement efforts. Current charity partners include The Last Prisoner Project, Cannabis for Conservation, and The Brahman Project.

The launching of Mankind's "Tree Planting Initiative" - which plants a tree together with the Eden Project, for every purchase made at Mankind.

The development of internal education and idea sharing initiatives, bringing executives, managers, and entry level staff together to ensure channels for communication exist at all levels.

About GABY Inc.

GABY Inc. is a California-focused retail consolidator and the owner of Mankind Dispensary, one of the oldest licensed dispensaries in California. Mankind is a well-known, and highly respected dispensary with deep roots in the California cannabis community operating in San Diego, California. Mankind curates and sells a diverse portfolio of products, including its own proprietary brands, Lulu's and Kind Republic. A pioneer in the industry with a strong management team with experience in retail, consolidation, and cannabis, GABY is poised to grow its retail operations both organically and through acquisition.

GABY's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "GABY" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "GABLF". For more information on GABY, visit GABYInc.com

