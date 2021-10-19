FinTech expert with over twenty years of success in enterprise technology and software sales to help expand SoftServe's financial services vertical in EMEA

SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, has appointed Alfredo Rubina as Vice President Financial Services Domain Solutions and Consulting, effective immediately. Rubina has 25 years of international experience in enterprise technology and software sales, business development, and general management in the financial services industry. As VP Financial Services, he will be responsible for defining and building SoftServe's financial services domain growth and go-to-market strategy in EMEA, including driving vertical roadmap and the development of offerings/accelerators, building sales channels, and developing relationships with client organizations and partner companies. Rubina will report to Volodymyr Semenyshyn, SoftServe's Executive Vice President EMEA and Financial Services.

"Alfredo brings to SoftServe impressive experience working internationally with top-tier financial and corporate firms at the highest levels," said Semenyshyn. "I am excited to have him oversee our financial services domain and build and lead teams that deliver solutions and services that help our clients reach their goals."

"SoftServe has a history of successfully delivering client value through developing win-win relationships and finding innovative solutions in a fast-changing business environment," said Rubina. "As VP Financial Services, I will focus on helping financial institutions identify trends, master challenges, unlock opportunities and enable transformation through new digital technologies. It is my goal to help customers grow their business, increase efficiency and reduce costs, as well as to fuel SoftServe's continuous and rapid rate of growth in EMEA."

Prior to joining SoftServe, Rubina managed strategy and go-to-market as Head of IHS Markit's Digital franchise in EMEA and Latin America, with full P&L responsibility for the business and its successful growth with new clients, customer segments, and markets in different countries.

Before IHS Markit, Rubina was with Interactive Data Managed Solutions AG for more than 15 years, establishing and expanding the digital business into a leading global provider of bespoke solutions for the financial industry.

Rubina was also previously with investment banking sector and the German retail banking and savings bank organizations, holding a variety of account management, sales, and business development roles.

Rubina studied Business Informatics and Business Administration at the University of Mannheim after a Banking Professional apprenticeship at Sparkasse Mannheim.

A cosmopolitan German of Peruvian origin, Rubina loves sports and is an avid fan of music. Together with his wife, he raises two daughters and cares for a very special and rare Bergamasco Shepherd. A vehement supporter of social responsibility, environmental protection, and animal welfare, Rubina is an active volunteer at The Tafel, the largest food donation organization in Germany, and is engaged with The German Animal Welfare Federation. He also compensates his CO2 footprint with Compensators, a non-profit organization that buys emission allowances from the European Emissions Trading Scheme and decommissions them permanently.

