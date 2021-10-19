ProDye Terminator Sequencing System brings Sanger sequencing to any size laboratory

Research labs performing Sanger sequencing can now use Promega chemistry on any capillary electrophoresis (CE) platform. The ProDye Terminator Sequencing System, launched today by Promega Corporation, can be implemented on any CE instrument, including the benchtop Spectrum Compact CE System.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005182/en/

More than 40 years after its invention, Sanger sequencing remains the gold standard for DNA sequencing. It is often used for mitochondrial sequencing and de novo sequencing, or to confirm results from next-generation sequencing (NGS). Even as NGS becomes less expensive, Sanger sequencing remains the most cost-efficient method for sequencing shorter pieces of DNA.

"The workflows for sequencing already exist," says Jay Lemke, Sr. Research Scientist at Promega Corporation. "We designed this kit to fit into those workflows as they exist now."

The ProDye Terminator Sequencing System uses a proprietary thermostable DNA polymerase alongside the same dyes contained in the BigDye Terminator V3.1 Cycle Sequencing Kit produced by Thermo Fisher Scientific. Promega supports the implementation of ProDye chemistry on instruments such as the Spectrum Compact CE System, a benchtop CE system launched by Promega in 2020, as well as SeqStudio Genetic Analyzers and Applied Biosystems Genetic Analyzers.

To learn more about the ProDye Terminator Sequencing System, visit www.promega.com/ProDyeTerminator

