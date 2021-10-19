Capital for Colleagues plc - Portfolio Update - Office for Public Management Limited

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: AQSE / Sector: Investment

19 October 2021

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')

PORTFOLIO UPDATE - OFFICE FOR PUBLIC MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, is pleased to announce that it has sold its investment in portfolio company, Office for Public Management Limited ('OPML'), for cash consideration of £469,000.

The Company invested £250,000 in OPML, an independent research and consultancy organisation which supports and champions the delivery of social impact, in 2016, and is realising its investment to leave OPML as a 100% EOB.

The proceeds of the disposal will be applied in the ongoing fulfilment of the Company's investment strategy and for general working capital purposes.

Alistair Currie, Chief Executive of Capital for Colleagues, said:

'We are delighted with the profitable realisation of our investment in OPML. We have supported and guided OPML since 2016 and wish the management and employees well on the next stage of the company's development.'

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Capital for Colleagues

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

