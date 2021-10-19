Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2021) - Psyched Wellness Ltd. (CSE: PSYC) (OTCQB: PSYCF) (FSE: 5U9) (the "Company" or "Psyched") a life sciences company focused on the production and distribution of artisanal functional and psychedelic mushrooms, is pleased to announce the preliminary data revealing a potential new functional property and health benefit of AME-1.

Preliminary data that has been generated in tests done by the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) shows that AME-1 extract can inhibit human connective-tissue mast cell activation. Mast cells are important inflammatory cells present in skin, gut, brain, and lungs. When activated, these cells release proinflammatory mediators such as histamine and cytokines, contributing to inflammatory diseases such as atopic dermatitis and urticaria, also known as hives, in the skin.

The results of the studies show that pre-treatment of human mast cells with AME-1 extract inhibited their activation and partially blocked the release of proinflammatory mediators. This preliminary evidence suggests a potential key nutritional systematic and functional property of AME-1, with research continuing to further examine the mechanisms of this inhibition.

Brian Tancowny, Scientific Advisor to Psyched, said: "The first set of preliminary evidence in this investigative study of AME-1 reveals the discovery of a novel health and wellness benefit, as well as a new functional property. We are further investigating the potential of AME-1 to inhibit human mast cell activation and explore the potential of therapies to treat common skin conditions. It is very inspiring to have found an additional functional immune property of AME-1, and further work is being done to investigate this possibility, as well as potential neuroprotective properties of AME-1."

The NRC specializes in providing vital scientific and technological services to the research and industrial communities of Canada and was hired by Psyched Wellness to provide expertise in biomedical nanotechnology. The results of the research belong to Psyched, and the NRC does not endorse the findings or Psyched products.

About Psyched Wellness Ltd.:

Psyched Wellness Ltd. is a Canadian-based health supplements company dedicated to the distribution of mushroom-derived products and associated consumer packaged goods. The Company's objective is to create premium mushroom-derived products that have the potential to become a leading North American brand in the emerging functional food category. The Company is in the process of developing a line of Amanita muscaria-derived water-based extracts, teas and capsules designed to help with three health objectives: promote stress relief, relaxation and assist with restful sleeping.

