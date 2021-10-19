Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2021) - LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV: LSX) ("LaSalle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for seven holes drilled as part of the maiden drill program on the 100% owned Radisson Property located in the Eeyou Istchee - James Bay Territory, Québec. These holes tested both the Goldhawk and Goldfang zones, discovered late in the 2020 field season (December 7, 2020 news release) by surface prospecting, and which occur within an extensive, gold enriched structural corridor (Figure 1) that extends more than 8 kilometres to the east/southeast onto the neighbouring Serpent property, that is actively being explored by Harfang Exploration Inc.

Table 1: Diamond Drill Hole Gold Intersections

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m)* Gold (g/t) Goldhawk Zone LXR21-001 25.00 28.00 3.00 2.13

80.02 102.42 22.40 1.64 including 80.02 92.00 11.98 2.69 including 80.02 85.50 5.48 3.93 including 83.50 85.50 2.00 7.52 including 85.00 85.50 0.50 15.85 LXR21-002 36.93 41.22 4.29 1.09

64.00 74.00 10.00 1.37 including 70.00 74.00 4.00 2.35 including 73.00 74.00 1.00 6.37

152.60 156.43 3.83 0.63 LXR21-003 34.45 39.30 4.85 1.30 including 35.45 37.45 2.00 3.04

156.25 158.25 2.00 8.63 including 156.25 157.25 1.00 17.15 Goldfang Zone LXR21-004 28.00 32.83 4.83 1.99 including 28.00 29.13 1.13 7.74

*Note: lengths represent core lengths

Commented Ian Campbell, President and CEO: "We are extremely pleased by the progression of successes of our 2021 field program. Considering that we started by prospecting isolated showings in June and have now identified multiple gold mineralized structures covering a large area is exciting in itself. What's more, the extent of the mineralized halo containing high-grade structures confirms the prospectivity of the Goldhawk Zone. We look forward to the next phase of drilling which is expected to commence early in the new year."

Goldhawk Zone (Figure 2)

Three drill holes totaling 763 metres tested the Goldhawk Zone over 100 metres of strike length. All three holes intersected the 10 to 25 metre wide Goldhawk Main Shear Zone. In addition, a 3 to 6 metre wide shear zone was intersected at shallow depths in each of the drill holes. Both shears consist of 1-3% laminated sheared quartz veins with 1 to 3% pyrite. The diorite host wallrock locally contains up to 5% pyrite. The shears are also characterized by intense alteration along with iron oxide staining and pyrite mineralization.

The main shear intersections ranged from 1.37 to 1.64 g/t over 10 to 22 metres, with higher grade intersections up to 15.85 g/t over 0.50 metres (Table 1). The shallow shear intersections ranged from 1.09 to 2.13 g/t over 3 to 6 metres. Both well mineralized shear zones are hosted within a 50 to 75 metre wide gold anomalous (i.e., >0.050 g/t gold) zone. There is strong assay support for the high-grade intersections with gold grades in the adjacent sheared diorite wallrock ranging from 1.10 to 6.37 g/t over 1 to 3 metres.

Ongoing prospecting discovered the Goldhawk Extension 1 km west-northwest of the current Goldhawk drilling (Figure 1). This discovery is characterized by a 1 to 3 metre wide shear zone hosted in altered diorite with 5-10% laminated quartz veins. Mineralization in the quartz veins consists of 0.5 to 2% pyrite and locally up to 5% pyrite in the host diorite with occurrences of visible gold noted.

Goldfang Zone

Four drill holes totaling 408 metres tested the Goldfang Zone over 100 metres of strike length. Gold mineralization was intersected in one of these drill holes (Table1). The intersection consists of quartz veins with 1-2% pyrite and pyrrhotite hosted in altered amphibolite that returned 7.74 g/t over 1.13 metres.

Silver and base metal mineralization was intersected in two of these drill holes (Table 2). These intersections contain anomalous to high grade silver, up to 219 g/t, anomalous copper, with values up to 1,040 ppm and anomalous to high grade molybdenum, with values up to 4,910 ppm. This mineralization is hosted in narrow quartz veins and irregular fractures with 1-2% disseminated chalcopyrite, pyrite, pyrrhotite and molybdenite within altered amphibolite and felsic dykes. These metre scale intersections are part of wider (i.e., 2 to 7 metres) zones with anomalous values.

Table 2: Diamond Drill Hole Base Metal Intersections

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m)* Silver (g/t) Copper (ppm) Molybdenum (ppm) Goldfang Zone LXR21-005 70.00 71.00 1.00 1.0 1,030 49

73.00 74.00 1.00 0.6 946 1

76.00 77.00 1.00 219.0 578 197 LXR21-006 79.00 80.00 1.00 0.9 1,040 4,910 LXR21-007 No significant results

*Note: lengths represent core lengths

2021 Field Work

The recently completed 2021 field program consisted of systematic prospecting, geological mapping and bedrock sampling along the extensions of the greater Goldhawk, Goldfang and Talon target areas. In addition to the newly discovered Goldhawk Extension, a 2 to 3 metre wide shear zone with 5% quartz veins and 1-2% pyrite hosted in sheared diorite was discovered 300 metres along strike to the southeast of the Talon Zone. Additional work was also completed along strike to the northwest and north of the Goldfang trend. A total of 158 grab samples were collected for analysis.

Assays for the remaining five holes together with the results from the extended field season prospecting and channel sampling on the Goldhawk and Talon Zones are pending.

Field Work and COVID-19 Protocols

The health and safety of the staff at site, and the communities in which the Company operates, is of paramount importance to LaSalle. All employees and contractors work according to the most recent government protocols on COVID-19 restrictions, which define the measures and constraints to be adopted in order to limit the risks associated with COVID-19, ensuring the health and safety of everyone involved in the exploration programs.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Alan Sexton, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration of LaSalle Exploration Corp., who is a non-independent qualified person for the technical disclosure as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

The rock samples reported above were delivered to ALS of Rouyn-Noranda, a certified and accredited laboratory service provider, for sample preparation, with analyses being carried out by ALS in Vancouver. All rock samples were prepared by procedures CRU-31 (crush entire sample to 70% <2mm), PUL-32 (pulverize 1000 grams to 85% <75 microns) and SPL-21 (split 250 grams from the entire sample using a riffle splitter). A 30 gram sub-sample from the 250 gram riffle split was analysed for gold by FA/AA (method Au-AA23), with any samples returning values of 10 g/t gold or higher being re-assayed by FA with a gravimetric finish (method AA-GRA21). All core samples were also analysed for 33 elements by 4-acid ICP-AES (method ME-ICP61) and any base metals that returned values of 10,000 ppm or greater were assayed by a 4-acid ore grade (method Cu-OG62). The LaSalle QA/QC protocol includes the regular insertion of certified standards and blanks every ten (10) samples. In addition, ALS routinely inserts certified standards, blanks and pulp duplicate samples. Results of all ALS QA/QC samples are reported to LaSalle.

About LaSalle Exploration Corp.:

LaSalle Exploration Corp.is an exploration company focused on less explored districts of the Abitibi, recognized for mining investment based on mineral potential, policy and success, and the developing Eeyou Itschee-James Bay region in Québec as well as the high-grade gold Blakelock and Egan properties located in northeastern Ontario. LaSalle Exploration Corp. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol "LSX". Additional information about LaSalle can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.lasallecorp.com.

