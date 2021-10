Why Wall Street Expects LILM Stock to DoubleLilium NV (NASDAQ:LILM) is an interesting option for investors looking at electric vehicle (EV) stocks. Most people aren't familiar with Lilium stock, but that has more to do with the fact that it only went public in late September (through a merger that gave it $367.0 million in net cash).LILM stock isn't your typical EV play. Instead of.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...