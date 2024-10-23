Lilium N.V.: Lilium, GE Aerospace partner to deliver eVTOL flight safety

Two companies combining their flight data and analytics platforms to inform eVTOL flight safety standards

Lilium to deploy GE technology to all Lilium Jet operators, starting with Lilium's own flight test campaign

GE Aerospace's Event Measurement System (EMS) is used globally by 60 airlines and more than 500 business jet operators



LAS VEGAS, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With eVTOLs on the cusp of taking off commercially in the coming years, GE Aerospace is partnering with Lilium, a leading electric aircraft manufacturer and pioneer in Regional Air Mobility (RAM), to build a solid safety foundation for this exciting new mode of travel. The two companies are bringing together their respective flight data and analytics platforms to build scalable flight data management solutions that inform the right safety standards and guidelines for eVTOL operators.

GE's Event Measurement System platform will be a critical digital component of Lilium's unique and comprehensive aftermarket offering "POWER-ON" that provides safe, efficient, and customer-centric solutions for operators of the Lilium Jet. All Lilium customers will have access to a range of digital services to support their daily operations with critical insights and actionable data.

eVTOLs are flying today at dedicated demonstration and testing sites around the world in the US, Europe, and Asia, and first customer deliveries of the Lilium Jet are expected in 2026. The market is forecasted to grow to as much as $1 trillion by the year 2040, according to JP Morgan.

"Aviation regulators in Europe and the US are rightly setting the highest bar for eVTOLs to meet in safety standards and regulations," said Andrew Coleman, General Manager, GE Aerospace's Software as a Service (SaaS) Group. "Together with Lilium, a leader in the eVTOL space, we're bringing together OEM-level flight data monitoring and quality assurance capabilities of EMS with Lilium's eVTOL jet-related analytics platform to establish a robust safety foundation for eVTOL industry that will help to accelerate commercial scale adoption of this exciting new technology."



"We're thrilled to partner with GE Aerospace to ensure that Lilium Jet operators have industry-leading comprehensive safety data at their fingertips," said Dominique Decard, VP Fleet Operations, Support, and Services at Lilium. "Flight data monitoring at a fleetwide level is a key component of our aftermarket services offering for operators. Collaborating with GE today will allow us to deploy the technology to support our flight test campaign"

As part of this extraordinary partnership, GE Aerospace and Lilium will build an OEM-level Flight Data Monitoring (FDM) or Flight Operations Quality Assurance (FOQA) program, to monitor eVTOL safety at a fleet wide level, as well as establish a voluntary FDM program option for Lilium's customers, built in collaboration by both companies.

EMS is used by more than 60 airlines globally and more than 500 business jet operators today for FDM / FOQA. With the millions of data points recorded by Lilium's aircraft fed through its Fleet Optimizer and EMS, both companies will not only be able to build scalable FDM solutions, but also establish the safety foundations for eVTOL operators.

Lilium's Fleet Optimizer is the core platform for all Lilium Jet related data and analytics that will share its insights with GE's EMS platform. With EMS' exceptional legacy for safety and efficiency, Lilium and GE, through this partnership, will also explore how the combination of the Fleet Optimizer and EMS could maximize efficiency and reliability of the aircraft.

More information about GE Aerospace software for the aviation industry here.

About Lilium:

Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, designed to offer leading capacity, low noise, and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology, and infrastructure leaders, and with announced sales and indications of interest in Europe, the United States, China, Brazil, the UK, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Lilium's 1000+ strong team includes approximately 500 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium's headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 44,000 commercial and 26,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of 52,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely. Learn more about how GE Aerospace and its partners are defining flight for today, tomorrow and the future at www.geaerospace.com .

GE Aerospace software solutions put aviation data to work with products and services that empower airlines to run robust and resilient operations. Flight Ops, Tech Ops, and Maintenance and Reliability Analytics solutions from GE Aerospace, Software as a Service help aircraft operators enhance safety & efficiency, reduce operational disruptions, improve passenger experience, and make better decisions regarding real-time fleet health. Today, GE Aerospace Flight Analytics solutions supports over 17,000 aircraft and 40,000 pilots with FlightPulse pilot application. For more information, visit us at www.GEAerospace.com/systems/saas .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sam Polstein

Head of Communications, U.S.

Lilium

sam.polstein@lilium.com

+1.646.477.8893

Lilium Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: (i) Lilium N.V.'s and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Lilium Group") proposed business and business model; (ii) the markets and industry in which the Lilium Group operates or intends to operate; and (iii) the Lilium Group's progress towards type certification (and type certificate validation) of its Lilium Jet with EASA and the FAA; and (iv) the Lilium Group's partnership with GE Aerospace as described herein. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "estimate," "future," "intend," "may," "on track," "plan," "project," "should," "strategy," "will," "would" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on management's current expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and are subject to risk and uncertainties that are subject to change at any time. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release include those risks and uncertainties discussed in Lilium's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, on file with the SEC, and similarly titled sections in Lilium's other SEC filings, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Lilium assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update, or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.