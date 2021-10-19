Business Warrior Corporation: Business Warrior Highlights Momentum Builders and Milestones in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ("SCV") announces the availability of a new interview with Rhett Doolittle, CEO of Business Warrior Corp. (OTC:BZWR) ("the Company"), and Company President Jonathan Brooks to discuss what the ongoing financial audit says about the Company's broader growth strategy.

As recently announced, Weinberg and Company is conducting a two-year audit of Business Warrior's financials for fiscal years 2020 and 2021. Notably, Business Warrior has powered through each quarter of 2021 with triple-digit revenue growth - reporting $1 million in gross revenues for the month of May alone - and has forecast a turn to profit for full-year 2021, nearly two years ahead of schedule.

Upon completion of the ongoing audit, expected at the end of November, Business Warrior will be fully compliant with the SEC's reporting standards and on its way to uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market. This progress represents months of diligent leadership and enables continued momentum.

"Not only are we doing all the things right structurally with getting the company in the position to grow, but in the backend, we're doing some really amazing stuff. New products coming out - that will be a big announcement here shortly - specifically, where we're going to be starting is improving our software. We're coming out with a new version that's going to give even more data, more personalization to our subscribers. So that's a milestone and a leap that we've been working on rigorously over the last several months," Brooks explained to SCV's Stuart Smith.

Brooks underscored the addition of high-caliber professionals to help lead Business Warrior's growth initiatives and build corporate value.

"We have really gelled well together as a team as we've grown and expanded," he said. "Who's going to get rewarded the most is really our subscribers and obviously we want to make sure that shareholders are seeing value too. It's going to be a busy fall for us. We're going to make sure we're rolling into 2022 on a high note."

Doolittle explained that strategic partnerships are also critical to Business Warrior's business model. In addition to attracting top in-house talent and engaging a quality auditing firm, Business Warrior has partnered with award-winning companies and vendors that provide synergy that supports its corporate vision.

"We've got credibility in the market now … and Rhett's been very great at making sure we're transparent with all of our shareholders. Now we're going to take that level of professionalism with all these new partners going into the OTCQB. It's going to be a great way that we get in and to wrap up 2021 and catapult into 2022," added Brooks.

Looking ahead, Doolittle and Brooks are confident that Business Warrior's history signifies future success.

"Our foot was on the gas all in 2021 and we broke records way above planned. We expect nothing less in 2022," Doolittle concluded. "We've got serious momentum going into next year and we can't wait to share with everybody what we have going on."

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/october-interview-business-warrior-bzwr/.

About Business Warrior

Business Warrior Corp. (OTC: BZWR) is the source for small businesses in America to enhance their brand and boost marketing results. The Business Warrior software takes a holistic view of a business' online reputation, listings, website search results and social media. Predictive algorithms are utilized to recommend the most imperative actions needed to drive new customers, positively impact daily operations and improve profitability. For more information, please visit www.BusinessWarrior.com.

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/.

Forward Looking Statements:

