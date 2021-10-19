Cannabis Global, Inc.: Cannabis Global Goes Live! - Introduces Live Rosin Cannabis Products to the California Marketplace

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), an innovation-oriented company investing in disruptive cannabis-related technologies, today announces its entry into the market for live rosin cannabis products. Live rosin products are based on cannabis extraction products utilizing only non-solvent based technologies. The Company plans selective vertical integration of the manufacturing inputs to ensure its products are competitively priced in the marketplace.

"The interest in live rosin products within California is growing and we want to ensure we are a part of this dynamically growing market. We have begun to receive orders for our cannabis pre-roll products and have been sending our samples of our live rosin-based edibles. We are very excited to be entering this market as there are very few competitors that can match the technologies we are putting forth," commented Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of Cannabis Global.

Of the many different types of cannabis concentrates or extractions, live rosin is relatively new to the cannabis world. It has become popular among consumers and producers alike-it preserves the flavors and aromas of the living plant better than other cannabis extractions. Live rosin usually has a more complex terpene profile and can deliver a more complex experience, making them highly desirable. In addition, consumers value the fact that zero solvents are used to produce this class of product.

Mr. Tabatabaei continued, "Our technological innovations continue with our introduction of our live rosin products. Not only will our rosin-based products offer our customers a superior cannabis usage experience, but we also believe our future vertically integrated manufacturing will offer our company the ability to be highly competitive in this relatively young sector of the cannabis marketplace."

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc. is a Los Angeles-based, fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading under the stock symbol CBGL. We are an emerging force in the cannabis marketplace with a growing product and proprietary intellectual property portfolio. We are marketing and producing Comply Bag, an innovative solution for cannabis storage, transport and tracking. Our subsidiary, Natural Plant Extract (NPE), is a Southern California licensed cannabis manufacturer and distributor which licenses our technologies to produce edibles for the cannabis marketplace. Cannabis Global has filed three non-provisional and multiple provisional patents for cannabis infusion and nanoparticle technologies and continues an active research & development program.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

SOURCE: Cannabis Global, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/668663/Cannabis-Global-Goes-Live--Introduces-Live-Rosin-Cannabis-Products-to-the-California-Marketplace