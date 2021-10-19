Meta Materials Inc.: META Appoints Carlos Smits as Vice President, Talent and Culture

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced it has appointed Mr. Carlos Smits as Vice President, Talent and Culture. Mr. Smits brings more than 25 years of experience working with some of the world's most recognized corporations to help strengthen their talent, culture, and scale. He will be responsible for all human resources activities to support META's growth through talent and leadership development, talent acquisition, learning, diversity, and inclusion.

Prior to META, Carlos was a Talent Acquisition Lead at Google, where he led frontline recruitment, developing people plans for Google's AR product area, and was a mentor for the Women Founders cohort of the Google for Startups Accelerator. Before Google, Carlos was Director of Talent Acquisition at North Inc. a smart Augmented Reality glasses company, where he was instrumental in scaling the organization to 450 people, delivering full-cycle global recruiting services, and demonstrating unique sourcing strategies. Prior to North, Carlos was Vice President, Client Services for a Canadian executive search firm with clients and candidates in the U.S., Europe, and Canada, where he recruited for highly competitive disciplines, trained and led high-performing recruitment teams, and developed expertise across a range of sectors, including communications, technology, and healthcare.

"Carlos joins META at an exciting time. His extensive experience in high tech will help us scale our talent across strategic functions in R&D, sales, manufacturing, and operations" said George Palikaras, President & CEO. "Our vision of becoming the recognized global leader in metamaterials will be realized through the strength and depth of our current, emerging and targeted talent and the culture that we develop together."

"The team at META is working on some of the most exciting innovations that will help deliver breakthrough products for a number of industries," said Carlos Smits. "The opportunity to impact people's lives while building a people-first culture is truly unique and exciting. I look forward to building the environment, culture and diversity and inclusion initiatives that will set the employees and company up for long term success across all our locations."

About Meta Materials Inc.

META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Global Cleantech 100 company. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

