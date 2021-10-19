Bergio International, Inc.: Bergio International's Aphrodite's Brand Recent Launch on Amazon Dominates Profit Margin & Sales

Leading jewelry firm expands foray into Amazon to boost sales for the lucrative Cyber 5 (Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday), the kick-off for the holiday shopping season

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Bergio International, Inc. ("Bergio," or the "Company") (OTC PINK:BRGO), an American holding corporation and global leader in fine, demi-fine and fashion jewelry has announced that Aphrodite's, their fast-growing DTC (direct to consumer) label has already surpassed last quarter's Amazon's percentage of overall revenue based on internal figures. Entering this eCommerce marketplace in early August, Aphrodite's has achieved quick month over month sales growth. It has already doubled Amazon's percentage of total store revenue to approximately 20% from its launch.

Amazon is the top-ranking eCommerce platform in the US and one of the world's largest marketplaces. In 2020, it had almost $500 billion in sales. This year, it is estimated that their gross merchandising volume (GMV) will be $600 billion in sales. Aphrodite's is poised to hyper-accelerate its revenue while connecting with and expanding its global consumer base.

"Despite only releasing 2 popular products to test out the market, we quickly solidified Amazon as a key sales channel which accounted for almost 10% of overall revenue in Q3. We also ranked #1 in certain new product categories. It's a promising start and we are currently expanding into Amazon in other countries like Canada. We've already quickly built strong momentum in this quarter to close out the year with exponential growth," shared Jonathan Foltz, President of Aphrodite's.

Berge Abajian, Chief Executive Officer of Bergio International, added, "Our successful entry into Amazon for Aphrodite's has over-exceeded our sales projections. It has brought an additional revenue stream, further cements our distribution diversification strategy and enhances our marketing P & L (profit loss). It also helps us increase our digital footprint to better own our customer experience wherever they shop globally".

He added, "We saw that our meaningful gifting products' performance on Amazon surpassed our expectations so to prepare for the holiday season, we more than quintupled our products offered on Amazon and are continuously adding more along with building out our branded Amazon store to meet consumer demand. Experiential gifting continues to gain traction and with the upcoming holidays, we are at a momentous junction to further boost our rapid upward trajectory in this niche."

Bergio International acquired Aphrodite's earlier this year for $5 million. Bergio has improved all core components of its new label including operations, marketing, and revenue.

A key competitive advantage, Bergio International has end to end control over its manufacturing to ensure consistent quality of product, cost and supply chain efficiencies. It is finalizing the last phase of due diligence of a new facility in the Republic of Armenia. This strategic move coupled with its digitally native label, Aphrodite's, successful expansion of Amazon and other key distribution channels positions the firm for a monumental close to an already exceptional year.

All sales figures and data for Amazon are preliminary, unaudited, and are based on the information currently available to the Company through its sales reporting system.

For more information on Aphrodite's, please visit www.aphrodites.com.

About Bergio International, Inc.

The Bergio brand, the primary portfolio asset, is associated with high-quality, handcrafted, and individually designed pieces with a European sensibility, Italian craftsmanship, and a bold flair for the unexpected. Established in 1995, Bergio's signature innovative design, coupled with extraordinary diamonds and precious stones, earned the company recognition as a highly sought-after purveyor of rare and exquisite treasures from around the globe. With family jewelry roots reaching back to the 1930s, founder, CEO, and designer Berge Abajian is a third-generation jeweler, blending superior knowledge in design and manufacturing to create unparalleled collections in craftsmanship and style. The Bergio brand features fine jewelry, silver fashion jewelry, bridal, couture, and leather accessories, ranging in price from $50 to $250,000. For further information, please visit www.bergio.com.

