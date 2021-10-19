Westlake, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2021) - ECHO Health announced its first partnership for Premium Payment Manager (PPM), the Company's new automated payment solution for Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRAs). Following early employer ICHRA adoption and savings, health insurance consulting company, InsureOne Benefits, an Oswald company, has fully integrated PPM into its ezICHRA solution to solve ICHRA's administrative burdens.

Key Takeaways:

InsureOne Benefits, has integrated ECHO Health's PPM into its ICHRA offering, ezICHRA, allowing its clients to seamlessly reimburse their employees' premiums.

ezICHRA helps employers plan their ICHRA offering by defining contribution limits and employee eligibility requirements aligned with their culture and budget.

By integrating PPM into ezICHRA, the offering will provide employers the option to offer ICHRAs to their employees with no administrative burden and an easy, automated premium reimbursement process, ultimately encouraging the adoption of ICHRAs across American businesses.

About ECHO Health Inc.

ECHO® is a leading provider of electronic healthcare payment solutions, connecting payers, vendors, providers and plan members. ECHO's patented, ERISA, HIPAA and CORE compliant solution addresses the hurdles payers face: connection, compliance, efficiency and ease of use. ECHO now processes 300+ million claims and over $60 billion in payments annually. For more information, visit www.echohealthinc.com.

About InsureOne Benefits, Inc.

Since 2001, InsureOne has helped over 60,000 individuals, families and Medicare beneficiaries find personal health insurance policies to meet their individual needs. Learn more at insureonebenefits.com.

About Oswald Companies

Founded in 1893, Cleveland-based and employee-owned, Oswald is one of the nation's largest independent insurance brokerage and risk management firms. As a proud Partner of Assurex Global, the world's largest association of privately held insurance brokers, our risk management professionals service and support the needs of our clients throughout the U.S. and worldwide. Learn more at www.OswaldCompanies.com.

Contacts:

Brian Young

+1 (404) 432 - 9419

byoung@echohealthinc.com

