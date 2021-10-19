Sudbury, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2021) - Transition Metals Corp (TSXV: XTM) ("Transition", "the Company") is pleased to announce its summer prospecting and sampling work continues to support the interpretation that its Jolly Gold property covers the western extension of the prolific Beardmore-Geraldton Greenstone Belt (BGB) (Figure 1). The property covers a sulphide-facies iron formation that caps the northern assemblage of mafic metavolcanic flows overlain by intermediate pyroclastics. Gold deposits elsewhere in the BGB, such as the 4.5 Moz I&I Hardrock deposit¹ under development by Greenstone Gold near Geraldton, are considered classic examples of epigenetic, non-stratiform, banded iron formation-hosted gold deposits. Other notable deposits within the BGB include the Brookbank (0.6 Moz M&I)², the Sand River and Leitch Mine (past production of 0.9 Moz)³, the Northern Empire Mine and Sturgeon River Mine.

In July the Company completed a first pass mapping and prospecting program on Jolly Gold which included cutting and assaying of 114 channel samples on the historical Fat Beagle trench (Figure 2, Table 1) as well as collecting 82 prospecting grab samples across the 45.6 km2 property before work was halted due to local forest fire conditions. This work followed up on the initial property visit conducted in September 2020 (see November 24th, 2020 press release). Much of the property is covered by unconsolidated sediment and Nipigon diabase, limiting the exposure of the targeted Archean host rocks.

Channel sampling within the historic Fat Beagle trench returned very high-grade zones of gold mineralization, with assays of up to 146.5 g/t Au over 0.41 m, and 24.4 g/t Au over 0.61 m (Figure 2, Table 1). The best result from the 82 grab samples collected outside of the showing area returned was 1.35% Zn from an outcrop of sulphide facies iron formation (Figure 3).

CEO Scott McLean commented, "The results of the sampling in the historic trench and identification of prospective sulphide facies iron formation supports the interpretation that our claims cover the western extension of the prolific Geraldton-Beardmore gold belt and have the potential to host significant gold mineralization. This camp scale exploration opportunity has seen only limited exploration despite its' accessible location. We believe that the application of advanced exploration techniques including, biogeochemical surveys that have proven successful on our Wollaston Cu project will assist in advancing our understanding of the property's prospectivity and identify major target areas for further exploration including diamond drilling."

Figure 1. Regional Geological Map Showing Projected Extension of Geraldton-Beardmore Greenstone Belt and Locations of Major Gold Deposits and Transition Jolly Gold Property (MRD 126, 1:250 000 Scale Bedrock Geology of Ontario, OGS)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2766/100159_0b056e8fd44d8828_002full.jpg

Table 1. Highlights from sampling on the Jolly Gold Property.

Channel Number Sample ID Sample Length (m) Easting Northing Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Bi (ppm) Cu (ppm) Zn (ppm) Te (ppm) Fat Beagle Trench Samples 13.1 X926030 0.41 321825.5 5448865.9 146.50 1.68 275.00 268 18.1 117.00 13.2 X926031 0.54 321825.7 5448865.5 9.99 0.63 602.00 421 17.0 68.30 14.1 X926032 0.61 321823.9 5448865.9 24.40 0.47 80.30 195 21.0 36.10 34.2 X926071 0.69 321791.0 5448826.0 0.81 0.18 40.30 316 65.0 0.72 34.3 X926072 0.53 321791.2 5448825.5 2.38 0.61 76.80 297 75.0 0.51 10.1 X926027 0.70 321832.6 5448864.5 2.10 0.19 1230.00 320 73.0 16.60 16.1 X926034 0.63 321826.4 5448861.2 0.70 0.11 5.07 334 68.0 0.45 16.2 X926035 0.55 321826.5 5448860.6 1.68 0.33 18.15 716 47.0 7.51 32.1 X926067 0.62 321794.0 5448823.4 1.66 0.16 50.50 195 73.0 2.46 9.1 X926021 0.42 321833.8 5448863.9 1.10 0.08 9.19 245 21.0 4.08 9.2 X926022 0.38 321833.9 5448863.5 0.63 0.15 5.15 425 73.0 1.21 36.3 X926078 0.65 321785.5 5448824.7 0.56 0.10 7.19 244 79.0 0.30 31.2 X926066 0.58 321796.3 5448825.9 0.53 0.28 68.20 862 71.0 1.21 Grab Sample X926222 0.01 0.19 0.12 109 1.35% 0.68

Figure 2. Fat Beagle trench map with channel sample highlights.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2766/100159_0b056e8fd44d8828_003full.jpg

Figure 3. Grab sample location map with historical trenches and showings, and mapped and interpreted structures.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2766/100159_0b056e8fd44d8828_004full.jpg

Qualified Person

The technical elements of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Mr. Thomas Hart, P.Geo. (PGO), a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. All analytical work performed was conducted at ALS Laboratories, an independent lab with analyses completed in North Vancouver, B.C. The quality system used by ALS Laboratories meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and ISO 9001:2015. Grab samples are selected samples and are not necessarily representative of the grade of mineralization in the area sampled.

About Transition Metals Corp

Transition Metals Corp (TSXV: XTM) is a Canadian-based, multi-commodity project generator that specializes in converting new exploration ideas into Canadian discoveries in Canada. The award-winning team of geoscientists has extensive exploration experience in established, emerging and historic mining camps and actively develops and tests new ideas for discovering mineralization in places that others have not looked, which often allows the company to acquire properties inexpensively. The team is rigorous in its fieldwork and combines traditional techniques with newer ones to help unearth compelling prospects and drill targets. Transition uses the project generator business model to acquire and advance multiple exploration projects simultaneously, thereby maximizing shareholder exposure to discovery and capital gain. Joint venture partners earn an interest in the projects by funding a portion of higher-risk drilling and exploration, allowing Transition to conserve capital and minimize shareholder's equity dilution. The Company has an expanding portfolio that currently includes more than 25 gold, copper, nickel and platinum projects across Canada.

