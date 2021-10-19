ExaGrid Nominated in Four Categories for 12th Edition of Premier IT Awards

ExaGrid, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution, today announced that it has been nominated in four categories for the 12th annual Storage, Digitalisation and Cloud (SDC) Awards, which are focused on recognizing and rewarding success in the products and services that are the foundation for digital transformation. Voting to determine the winner in each category is underway now and closes on November 17. Winners of the 2021 SDC Awards will be announced on November 24 at an awards ceremony in London.

The award categories that ExaGrid has been nominated in include:

Vendor Channel Program of the Year

Storage Hardware Innovation of the Year

Backup/Archive Innovation of the Year

Storage Company of the Year

In January 2021, ExaGrid released a new line of Tiered Backup Storage appliances, including its largest appliance to date, the EX84. The largest ExaGrid system, comprised of 32 EX84 appliances, can take in up to a 2.7PB full backup at an ingest rate of 488TB/hour, making it the largest system in the industry that offers aggressive data deduplication. In addition to the increased storage capacity, the new EX84 is 33% more rack efficient than the previous EX63000E model. The new appliances can be mixed and matched with any of ExaGrid's previous appliance models in the same scale-out system, preserving the life of customers' previous investments and eliminating product obsolescence.

"We are honored to become a finalist in four award categories, as they speak to the different areas of our company that set us apart; from our innovation as the industry's only tiered backup storage provider, to our continued growth as a company, and our valued partnerships in the channel," said Bill Andrews, ExaGrid's President and CEO. "We are in great company with the other industry leaders who are nominated for this year's SDC Awards, and we are excited to see which companies, services, and products will be chosen by the voters."

ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage Built for Backup

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a front-end disk-cache Landing Zone, the Performance Tier, which writes data directly to disk for the fastest backups, and restores directly from disk for the fastest restores and VM boots. The long-term retention data is tiered to a deduplicated data repository, the Retention Tier, to reduce the amount of retention storage and resulting cost. This two-tiered approach provides the fastest backup and restore performance with lowest cost storage efficiency.

In addition, ExaGrid provides a scale-out architecture where appliances are simply added as data grows. Each appliance includes processor, memory and network ports, so as data grows, all resources required are available to maintain a fixed-length backup window. This scale-out storage approach eliminates expensive forklift upgrades, and allows for mixing appliances of different sizes and models in the same scale-out system, which eliminates product obsolescence while protecting IT investments up front and over time.

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The retention repository offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier, delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks. Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup in our customer success stories.

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

