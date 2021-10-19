BeLive Technology appoints FTAG Ventures as Venture Builder to accelerate expansion in the hypergrowth live streaming industry

SINGAPORE, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Live streaming solutions provider BeLive Technology has announced it has appointed FTAG Ventures as Venture Builder to help accelerate the company's expansion in the live streaming industry, as it looks to enter the US market in early 2022.

BeLive Technology is the leading provider of live streaming solutions in Southeast Asia and has powered solutions to brands such as Zalora, Valiram Group, Rakuten Group, and Bukalapak. It operates from three locations including Singapore, Vietnam, and Shenzhen. To date, BeLive Technology has delivered 3.3 billion minutes of live video to over 100 million viewers worldwide.

FTAG acquired a significant stake in Singapore-based live streaming startup BeLive Technology in June of this year. The strategic move, made via the company's investment arm FTAG Ventures, aims to enhance FTAG's own media capabilities while expanding its technology portfolio. It also makes them one of BeLive Technology's largest backers alongside Singapore's national broadcasting network Mediacorp.

Commenting on the appointment,Kenneth Tan, CEO, and Co-founder of BeLive Technology, said:

"Our partnership with FTAG Ventures is a major milestone for BeLive Technology's growth and will enable us to expand our market reach into new territories. FTAG Ventures' expertise in hyper-scaling companies, coupled with FTAG Group chairman Kelvin Chng's decades of experience, insights and robust network of partners will help BeLive Technology cement itself as one of the biggest live streaming providers in the world."

Caleb Chew, Principal of FTAG Ventures, added:

"The future of live streaming is here, and what was once a nascent industry is now an essential way for users to consume media. At FTAG, we believe that live streaming will pave the way for people to interact with digital content in an engaging manner, which has now become a two-way street. This partnership with BeLive will allow us to continue building a vision where viewers are no longer an audience, but an integral part of the content creation process as well."

Led by Kenneth Tan, BeLive Technology employs 80 people across its locations in Singapore, Vietnam, and Shenzhen.

About BeLive Technology

BeLive Technology is the leading provider of live streaming solutions in Southeast Asia. BeLive Technology's platform employs advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning developed specifically for live video analysis, live shopping, and interactive live streaming. Live streams powered by BeLive Technology have reached more than 100 million viewers worldwide, amounting to more than 50 million hours of content. BeLive Technology employs 50 people across its locations in Singapore, Vietnam, and Shenzhen. For further information please visit: https://tech.belive.sg/

About FTAG Group