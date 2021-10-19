Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2021) - Susan Tsantes, with more than 25 years of experience in sales and management in residential real estate, has joined Advisors Living as Senior Vice President for Culture and Empowerment.

Tsantes was vice president and managing broker at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage before joining Advisors Living in September 2021.

Tsantes was vice president and managing broker at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage before joining Advisors Living in September 2021. Tsantes joins two other former Coldwell Banker real estate professionals who have joined Advisors Living. Merit McIntyre was president of Coldwell Banker, and Jon DiPietro also was Tsantes' colleague there.

About Advisors Living and Boston Realty Advisors

Advisors Living a residential real estate platform associated with Boston Realty Advisors. BRA is a full-service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm with an integrated team of highly experienced and entrepreneurial professionals, with capabilities including tenant and landlord representation, investment sales, and property consulting as well as financing activities. Boston Realty Advisors is the largest Boston-based independent commercial real estate and consulting firm. For more information, please go to www.bradvisors.com.

