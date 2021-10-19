StreamNet, Inc.: StreamNetTV Sports Network Announces World Class MMA, Boxing & Wrestling Entertainment

Fundraising Goal to $60 Million 506D PPM Reserved NASDAQ Symbol SNTV

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / StreamNet, Inc. today announced StreamNetTV Sports Network featuring World Class MMA, World Class Boxing, and World Class Wrestling Entertainment. CEO Darryl Payne says, "I am thrilled knowing we should become the first company in the world to offer Boxing, Wrestling Entertainment, MMA, plus the performance of a popular urban rap recording artist. Over 40 events are scheduled starting in 2022. Combining all four-action pack popular events live in one night is an historical event for subscribers and live attendees. We intend to become one of the most active promoters of sporting events in the USA.

Jerry Bostic of World Class Pro Wrestling Inc. has been named President and lead promoter of StreamNetTV Sports Network. Mr. Bostic shall help negotiate fees and serve as a match maker to the participants.

World Class Pro Wrestling's next event is in Austin Texas on December 11th, 2021. Various former WWE & AEW wrestlers also wrestle under World Class Pro Wrestling. SNTV Sports Network exclusively distributes over 100 World Class Pro Wrestling prerecorded events internationally.

Various Broadcast TV Networks and Streaming Services will be offered the opportunity to work with our company on a global basis.

Private Placement Memorandum ("PPM") 506 D for $60 Million. StreamNet, Inc. is looking to quickly build a successful syndicate of FINRA broker dealers, bankers, and investment groups. We have engaged in talks with various firms in hopes of their participation. Our company is prepared to offer streaming services not available by other companies.

StreamNetTv has a unique concept and agreements are in place to offer subscribers 100 Video Music Concert Channels and 100 National TV Cable Channels. Consumers will be able to subscribe to 100 music video and concert channels. The Video on Demand Pay Per View side of the streaming platform is already built out and currently available for potential investors to see. https://streamnettv.com

Securing funding from accredited investors will allow StreamNetTv to focus on day-to-day operations at this critical time. We are working around the clock with our programmers and technology personnel. The company mission is to give end users an exciting experience. StreamNetTv plans to launch in the first quarter of 2022, providing our funding needs are secured.

506 PPM Regulation D information on StreamNet, Inc. is available now to accredited investors.

StreamNet, Inc. filed an application to list on NASDAQ under the reserved symbol SNTV.

StreamNetTv plans to compete with Amazon Prime Video, Apple's Streaming Service, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, YouTube TV and others on the SVOD (Streaming Video on Demand) market. In addition, the company intends to offer more live TV channels than its competitors at more affordable subscription prices. Testing of live channels streaming is expected to start soon. Access to Pay Per View Live Concert Events will be the first of its kind. StreamNetTv's custom apps will be available on many devices.

Darryl Payne, StreamNetTv's CEO has a career spanning 45 years as a music producer and label owner. He has accumulated an extensive library of more than 40,000 masters and television shows featuring the world's biggest entertainers. Mr. Payne's produced concerts are recognized around the globe. His catalogs are used by music companies and television networks that reach into millions of homes.

About StreamNet, Inc.

StreamNet, Inc., is a Nevada-based music and entertainment technology company, whose primary business is the providing of streaming entertainment content. The Company is seeking to create a digital broadcasting entertainment company. The company's business plan is to acquire ownership rights to: Music Audio Rights, Movie and Film Libraries, TV Show Rights and New Releases of Urban & Dance Music Artists, and more for the purposes of Internet Broadcast for user fees.

