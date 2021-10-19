FinancialNewsMedia.com: Automotive Sector Expected to Hold Largest Share of Lithium-Ion Battery Market Through 2030

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Lithium-ion batteries are the source of choice of power for electric vehicles around the globe. The widespread use of electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) has inevitably boosted the adoption of lithium-ion batteries, which is expected to increase further in the future. The growing adoption of EVs among consumers has helped boost the market for these energy-saving, pollution-reducing vehicles. The number of electric vehicles is constantly increasing, owing to advantages aligned with them such as less need to maintain the vehicle engine, reduced use of hazardous oil waste, and reduction in pollution caused by fuel combustion engines, along with the development of improved battery technologies. Electric vehicles are perceived as the future of the automobile industry and transportation systems; their increased adoption will eventually increase the demand for lithium-ion batteries. A report from MarketsAndMarkets projected that the global lithium-ion battery market size is projected to grow from USD 41.1 billion in 2021 to USD 116.6 billion by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2021 to 2030. It added that the growth of the market is majorly driven by surging requirement for continuous power supply from critical infrastructures in wake of COVID-19, increasing demand for plug-in vehicles, growing need for battery-operated material-handling equipment in industries due to automation, continued development of smart devices, and growing adoption of lithium-ion batteries in renewable energy sector. Active mining stocks in the markets this week include:Lithium South Development Corporation (OTCQB: LISMF) (TSX-V: LIS), Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ: PLL), Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), Orocobre Limited (OTCQB: OROCF) (TSX: ORL), Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) (TSXV: SLI).

The MarketsAndMarkets report added: "Automotive segment is expected to hold the largest share in the lithium-ion battery market during the forecast period. Battery-driven vehicles, such as electric vehicles, e-bikes, and automated guided vehicles, are major consumers of lithium-ion batteries. Depending on their source of power and application, EVs are classified into battery electric vehicles (BEVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). Increasing adoption and awareness of EVs supports the growth of the market. Automobile original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and players within the mobility industry are among the worst hit by the COVID-19pandemic. Automobile OEMs increasingly rely on just-in-time manufacturing, which is presently affecting their production capabilities and overall exports owing to supply chain disruptions. Automobile manufacturing plants are producing and supplying a few automobiles owing to the global supply chain disruptions resulting from lockdowns. This can impact the growth of the lithium-ion battery market until COVID-19 cases stabilize globally."

Lithium South Development Corporation (OTCQB: LISMF) (TSX-V: LIS), BREAKING NEWS:Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate to be Produced at HMN Li Project - Lithium South Development Corporation (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Eon Minerals of Miami Florida, through its laboratory located in Salta, Argentina, will be conducting test work to produce battery grade lithium carbonate from a bulk sample of brine to be recovered from the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project (HMN Li Project), Argentina. Conventional process technology, based upon the proven evaporation extraction process of lithium will be utilized in this test phase.

The testing will begin with a pre-concentration process of 15 cubic meters of brine in ponds located at the project site. Work will include liming, solid-liquid separation, removal of boron through Solvent Extraction, polishing of the brine, precipitation of primary lithium carbonate, bi-carbonation, polishing of the brine by Ion Exchange, resulting in a targeted-battery grade lithium carbonate product. The process will also produce a lithium chloride solution with a targeted concentration up to 6% wt., which will be shipped to Chemphys Chengdu in China for further refinishing to their customer specifications.

The process test work will result in hard data for the design of a pilot test plant. Recovery rates of lithium under salar conditions will provide the information required for a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report. The process test work will be supervised by Mr. Alex Mezei, a Qualified Person for the purposes of N.I. 43-101 and a recognized expert within the industry.

Company President, Adrian F.C. Hobkirk is quoted: "We are very pleased to move our project forward towards the pilot plant stage, as part of our evaluation of the best process to use in achieving lithium production at the HMN Li Project." CONTINUED….Read this release for the Lithium South news at:https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-lis/

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL), a leading developer of lithium hydroxide production to enable the North American electric vehicle supply chain, recently responded to new quarry and mining ordinances approved by the Gaston County Board of Commissioners. The ordinances are not specific to Piedmont Lithium's proposed project but consider all quarry and mining operations in the County as part of a more comprehensive update of Gaston County's Unified Development Ordinance.

"The new ordinances enacted by Gaston County's Board of Commissioners are in the best interests of Gaston County's citizens and its environment, and we appreciate the guidance and clarity the ordinances provide," said Piedmont President and CEO, Keith Phillips. "We believe the safety and environmental standards currently outlined in our proposed Carolina Lithium Project will meet or exceed the standards set in the newly passed regulations, which align with Piedmont Lithium's core values and initiatives for sustainable social and environmental practices."

Orocobre Limited (OTCQB: OROCF) (TSX: ORL) recently announced that the scheme of arrangement in relation to the merger of Orocobre and Galaxy Resources, has been implemented.

In accordance with the Scheme, all Galaxy shares have now been transferred to Orocobre and eligible Galaxy shareholders have been issued the Scheme consideration of 0.569 Orocobre shares for each Galaxy share held on the Scheme record date. The 292,598,572 newly issued Orocobre shares are expected to commence trading on ASX on a normal settlement basis from Thursday, 26 August 2021.

Orocobre has also issued the Orocobre shares otherwise payable to "Ineligible Shareholders" (as defined in the Scheme Booklet) to a nominee who has been appointed to sell those shares so that the net proceeds of sale can be distributed to applicable Galaxy shareholders in accordance with the process set out in the Scheme Booklet.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) (TSXV: SLI), an innovative technology and lithium project development company, recently reported the positive results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Company's South-West Arkansas (SWA) Lithium Project (the "Project"; previously called the Tetra Project.

Dr. Andy Robinson, President and COO of Standard Lithium commented, "the completion of this PEA for the SWA Lithium Project is an important milestone for Standard Lithium as it begins to showcase the significant potential that is present within the Smackover Formation in southwestern Arkansas. This PEA is the result of a concerted team effort, and we owe considerable thanks to all the team members who have contributed their professional expertise to this study. The ability to showcase this PEA and highlight these attractive project fundamentals is based on the many tens-of-thousands of hours that the broader Standard Lithium team has spent over the past few years proving and derisking our lithium extraction technology at pre-commercial scales. It is because of our large-scale technology proof that we can hope to deploy it, in the future, on our other assets in the region. The attractive potential economics from this PEA support continued effort to de-risk and advance the SWA Project in parallel with the Company's immediate focus, which is to deliver the first new lithium production facility in North America at the Lanxess facilities."

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, recently announced that its subsidiary, Albemarle Lithium UK Limited, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire all of the outstanding equity of Guangxi Tianyuan New Energy Materials Co., Ltd. ("Tianyuan"), a lithium converter located in Guangxi, China. Under terms of the agreement, Albemarle will acquire all outstanding equity from Tianyuan's shareholders for approximately USD $200 million, subject to certain adjustments. Albemarle expects the transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, to close in early 2022.

Founded in 2017, Tianyuan's operations include a recently constructed lithium processing plant strategically positioned near the Port of Qinzhou in Guangxi. The plant has designed annual conversion capacity of up to 25,000 metric tons LCE and is capable of producing battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide. It currently is in the commissioning stage and is expected to begin commercial production in the first half of 2022.

