A report from Australia's Future Battery Industries Cooperative Research Centre which analysed the development of battery hubs in the U.S., Germany and Japan, has found that co-location and cooperation between industry and government were key to their success. For Australia to play the same game, it will have to leverage its wealth of resources, and clean up its act along the way.A report published by the Future Battery Industries Cooperative Research Centre (FBICRC) has emphasized the role of co-located energy hubs for nations wishing to compete in the growing battery industry. The author of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...