Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2021) - Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (FSE: L0MA) ("Nextleaf", "OILS", or the "Company"), a federally regulated producer of cannabis oil that owns one of the largest portfolios of U.S. patents for the extraction and distillation of cannabinoids, is pleased to announce the Company has entered into a supply agreement with Quebec-based licensed producer Medicibis ("Mendo") to supply its medical platform www.Mendocannabis.ca with Glacial Gold branded products.

Mendo operates an online portal for medical patients that ships nationwide through www.Mendocannabis.ca. Glacial Gold CBD and THC vapes and distilled oils will be distributed by Mendo to their medical cannabis clients in Quebec and across Canada.

Quebec is the third-largest cannabis market in Canada, representing approximately 15%[1] of Canadian cannabis retail sales in the country, and approximately 22% of the Canadian population[2].



Figure 1: Glacial Gold CBD and THC Vapes and Distilled Oils

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5347/100149_54a84d0cc4d15940_001full.jpg

Canadian spending on medical cannabis totaled $587 million in 2020[3]. Medical cannabis has become an important component of Canadian healthcare, with $119 million of medical cannabis purchases reimbursed by the Federal Government through Veterans Affairs Canada in 2020[4]. Despite Canada's progressive cannabis regulation, price is still a major barrier for many medical patients.

Nextleaf leverages its patented high-efficiency ingredient processing technology to gain a competitive advantage and improve cannabis oil economics through the low-cost production of cannabis distillate standardized for potency and purity.

"Launching accessibly priced Glacial Gold vapes and distilled oils in Canada's medical market and in Quebec have been important milestones for Nextleaf. We believe Mendo and their Quebec-based medical platform is positioned to become one of the leading suppliers of medical cannabis to patients and veterans in this country," said Paul Pedersen, co-founder and CEO of Nextleaf Solutions. "Our innovative technology enables us to produce high purity ingredients at a low cost per molecule to offer patients quality CBD and THC products."

"We are delighted to work with Nextleaf to offer Glacial Gold products through our recently expanded national portal, accessible by medical patients Canada-wide," said Jay Schwartz, Director of Mendo Medical. "We are excited to feature the seven Glacial Gold SKUs that launched last month in British Columbia and to help them launch two new CBD SKUs that we think patients will be eager to experience."

Nextleaf launched its award-winning, prohibition-era brand Glacial Gold in British Columbia last month, receiving national attention for quality products at disruptive price points. Included in the initial launch of Glacial Gold were seven total SKUs, consisting of four 1-gram vape SKUs and three distilled oil SKUs.

Glacial Gold Distilled CBD 50 Oil, Distilled THC 30 Oil, and Distilled 30:30 Blend feature high-purity distillate in a base of organic coconut MCT oil for a premium consumption experience, without premium pricing. A clean tasting and neutral oil allows for the greatest flexibility in use and consumption occasions.

The initial vape lineup from Glacial Gold is offered in two potency levels to match the consumer's tolerance level or consumption occasion. The Session THC Vape features a full potency THC profile for cannabis enthusiasts who seek a more elevated experience and connection. The Anytime 1:1 Vape is formulated with a balanced THC and CBD profile for consumers looking for a more moderate, go-to vape.

About Medicibis

Medicibis is a federally licensed producer of dried cannabis and distributes its products under the brand name ENDO. Medicibis operates out of its 20,000 sq.ft. facility located 15 minutes from downtown Montreal in St Jean Sur Richelieu. Medicibis operates an online portal for medical patients that ships nationwide through their website mendocannabis.ca. Mendo's menu has been carefully curated to offer a variety of products from licensed producers from all over Canada. Mendo is positioned to become one of the leading suppliers of medical cannabis to patients and veterans in the country.

About Nextleaf®

Nextleaf is a federally regulated producer of cannabis oil that owns one of the largest portfolios of U.S. patents for the extraction and distillation of cannabinoids. Nextleaf distributes cannabis vapes and distilled oils under its award-winning prohibition-era brand, Glacial Gold, and supplies cannabis distillate to its wholesale customers. Nextleaf's proprietary closed-loop automated extraction plant in Metro Vancouver efficiently transforms cannabis and hemp grown in B.C. and throughout Canada into high-purity cannabis distillate at an industrial scale. Nextleaf is developing delivery technology and differentiated cannabinoid-based formulations through its Health Canada Research Licence with sensory evaluation of cannabis via human testing. The Company owns 17 U.S. patents and has been issued 95 patents globally.

Nextleaf Solutions trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States, and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Follow the Company across social platforms: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

www.nextleafsolutions.com

Follow Glacial Gold across social platforms: Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. www.Glacial.Gold

For more information please contact:

Jason McBride, Corporate Development

604-283-2301 (ext. 219)

jason@nextleafsolutions.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

Paul Pedersen, CEO

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's ability to capitalize on its IP portfolio, the Company's strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company's MD&A for the most recent fiscal period. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law. The CSE has not reviewed or approved the contents of this press release.

[1] Statistics Canada, July 2021 cannabis retail sales

[2] Statistics Canada

[3] https://mjbizdaily.com/canadas-legal-cannabis-market-continues-to-erode-illicit-markets-share/

[4] https://www.veterans.gc.ca/eng/about-vac/research/research-directorate/publications/reports/cmp2018

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/100149