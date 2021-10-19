Second episode explores strategies for keeping legal operations programs up to date

Keeping legal operations programs up to date necessitates the implementation of new technologies and processes. But it is how firms handle those transitions that makes or breaks a new initiative designed to improve corporate legal department performance. That's according to experts from Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, sharing their insights in the second episode of the company's recently launched podcast series, Legal Leaders Exchange

In this episode Alyza Tarmohamed, ELM Solutions' General Manager for LegalVIEW BillAnalyzer, and Vince Venturella, Associate Director of Technology Product Management, examine strategies to effectively work through change in the legal department. Topics up for debate include:

Why change management is so critical to success and why it can be difficult

The key best practices of change management

How to maximize the effectiveness and efficiency of your team throughout a transition

Overcoming resistance to changing the way things have always been done

Establishing trust among users and leaders

Legal Leaders Exchange was created to deliver insights on optimizing legal operations for corporate legal and insurance claims professionals. Listeners can subscribe to Legal Leaders Exchange episodes from the leading podcast platforms, including Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast, Amazon Audible.com and iHeart Radio. The podcast show is the latest in a series of 2021 thought leadership media including blogs, webinars and other platforms leveraging information from ELM Solutions' LegalVIEW Data Warehouse the most comprehensive legal spend database in the world with more than $140 billion in invoices.

