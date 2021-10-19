Service Credit Union is focusing culture strategy on employee engagement by implementing Workhuman's cutting-edge Social Recognition platform

Workhuman, pioneers of the human workplace, today announced they are working with Service Credit Union, New Hampshire's largest credit union with more than 800 employees throughout New Hampshire, North Dakota, Massachusetts and Germany, to help the company unlock the business impact of human connection in itsworkplace. Service CUwill be utilizing Workhuman's Social Recognition platform, providing their employees with a peer-to-peer recognition program to reinforce the company's values of family, community, service and integrity and ensure the workplace is welcoming to the whole human.

"Service CU is a prime example of a company who values the whole human and truly cares about its employees," said Chris French, EVP of Customer Strategy at Workhuman. "Rooted in its beginnings as a credit union founded to support military personnel and their families, Service CU knows from first-hand experience the power of human connection. The company's commitment to Social Recognition to keep their culture of human connection alive is admirable. We're proud to be a part of Service CU's story and to help the company foster a culture of recognition and human connection with greater engagement, productivity and success."

Service CU aims to be a human workplace where talented and committed people can bring their whole selves to work and build long-term careers. Joining Service CU means joining "one team" all connected by the same values: family, community, service and integrity. Their employees provide the energy and innovation that drive Service CU, enabling the organization to continue putting customers first and to succeed in a competitive market. In turn, the company is committed to empowering all team members to explore their passions and fostering a collaborative workplace rich with opportunity to grow.

As a large organization with employees spread all over the world, Service CU aims to make peer recognition easier, and available in real-time. Employees are Service CU's most valuable asset, which is why they make company culture a priority and invest in programs that enable the company to attract the best people. Service CU is committed to creating positive employee experiences so that every human can unleash their potential and foster meaningful connections both within the company and the communities they serve.

"We are continuously striving to connect our company culture to a shared purpose and invest in providing the most positive employee experience possible, so it was important for us to collaborate with a trusted partner like Workhuman to help us reach our goals," said May Hatem, VP of HR and Training" Service CU. "Workhuman's progressive tools enable us to invest in the power of our people so our employees can build better relationships with each other, foster trust and, ultimately, increase engagement and retention across our workforce."

The Workhuman Cloud suite of human-centered products empowers business and HR leaders with a single platform for Social Recognition, Continuous Performance Development, and modules that celebrate the whole human including work anniversaries, personal life events, and community activities. Companies using Workhuman Cloud are outperforming their competitors by achieving better retention, higher YoY performance, and a more inclusive, engaged, and modern workforce.?

About Workhuman

Workhuman is pioneering the human workplace through award-winning Social Recognition and Continuous Performance Development solutions. Workhuman inspires more than six million humans across 180 countries to perform the best work of their lives. For the past 21 years, human resources and business leaders alike have used Workhuman Cloud to gain the proactive insights necessary to transform and lead a more connected, human-centered workplace that accelerates engagement and productivity. To learn more about Workhuman's mission to make work more human for every person on the planet and how you can ensure great work is celebrated and amplified in your workplace, visit http://www.workhuman.com/.

About Service Credit Union

Service Credit Union is dedicated to providing a banking experience that improves our members' lives, as well as the communities in which they live. We serve members all over the world, including in-person service at 50 branch locations in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, North Dakota and Germany. For more information, visit https://servicecu.org. Follow us on Twitter at @ServiceCU, Instagram at @ServiceCreditUnion and Facebook at facebook.com/ServiceCreditUnion.

