VETRO Inc.: VETRO Expands State and Local Team to Help Accelerate Deployment of New Broadband Networks with ARPA Funds

PORTLAND, ME / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / VETRO Inc ., a SaaS software company providing fiber network owners, builders, and operators with tools for broadband mapping and fiber asset management, today announced the new hires of their growing community broadband team.

As states and local communities look to maximize the impact of the federal infrastructure funding they have been granted through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), VETRO has assembled a dedicated project team, led by VP of Broadband Strategy Brian Mefford, to help customers close the digital divide. VETRO's Broadband Intelligence PlatformTM is the only centralized hub built to help States manage broadband funding, track all relevant local, state, and federal data, and visualize their networks and network assets. In parallel, VETRO FiberMap®, VETRO's flagship product, is the ideal mapping solution for network design and fiber management, used by ISPs and network operators around the world and tailor-made for local communities building fiber networks to own or in partnerships.

Each new team member brings a unique and complementary set of skills to better serve State and local broadband initiatives through the use of broadband mapping technology and data delivered through our platform:

David Spiller, Director of State and Local Operations, brings more than 15 years of GIS and Fiber Management experience in the telecommunications and broadband industry. Spiller will serve as the coordinator for customer implementation and product delivery to State and local communities, and assist with broadband infrastructure planning, design, and mapping. Spiller has provided significant value to communities, universities, and ISPs in over 40 states and internationally through building software products and software implementations.

James Hamilton, Manager of State and Local Business Development, leads the business development and partnership efforts connecting state and local communities. Hamilton specializes in strategic partnerships, operational development, and program management for the public sector and is passionate about connecting the unserved and underserved. With VETRO, Hamilton has built strategic initiatives providing high-speed connectivity and digital resources to assist communities and has worked with local constituents to drive education, adoption, and the creation of municipal entities to build broadband internet infrastructure.

Tiel Duncan, Program Manager, Community Broadband, manages VETRO Cares, a program dedicated to accelerating community initiatives to bring high-speed broadband to residents and businesses in their home state of Maine through VETRO's industry-leading FiberMap platform. By providing software, services, and data that is tailor-made for broadband network project planning and asset management in the public sector, VETRO helps light up rural and underserved communities faster. Duncan has more than ten years of public sector experience in developing, funding, implementing, and managing projects at the local, state, and national levels.

Rachel Hall, Support Coordinator, works with the State and Local team to streamline operations and ensure that members are optimized for performance while engaging with local communities during their broadband infrastructure expansion projects. Hall's attention to detail and organization skills will keep all parties in communication and aligned on every phase of the process. With over a decade of experience in project management, Hall looks to streamline processes and simplify broadband infrastructure expansions for communities.

Matt Reading, Senior Product Manager, will guide the evolution of the VETRO portfolio of products and its Broadband Intelligence PlatformTM to help customers maximize and manage their broadband access. As a product management leader with over a decade of experience establishing product vision and managing software development, Reading's role will be critical in helping State and local clients improve their digital equity and create more connected communities.

Tyler Slack, GIS Project Manager, will be primarily focused on the analysis and execution of State and Local projects. Slack has over a decade of experience in the GIS industry relating to cartography, quality assurance, and project management. Slack's knowledge will be a valuable asset when it comes to the design and mapping of broadband expansion projects within communities, along with the planning and execution of these infrastructure projects.

"I am thrilled to be able to lead such a talented, and dedicated team," says Mefford. "This is such an exciting time for our American communities to have access to this unprecedented amount of funding to invest in local broadband initiatives. We know that our Broadband Intelligence PlatformTM paired with this newly formed support team will deliver successful results to these local areas."

