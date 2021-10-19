The Silicon Valley-based AI innovation leader adds GPT language model to its state-of-the-art Dataflow-as-a-Service offering enabling greater enterprise adoption of AI language models

SambaNova Systems, the company building the industry's most advanced software, hardware and services to run AI applications, announced today the availability of the company's Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT) language model included in SambaNova's Dataflow-as-a-Service for language increasing the capability of SambaNova's Natural Language Processing (NLP) model with unmatched speed and accuracy, and equalizing opportunity for enterprises to jump-start AI language applications overnight.

"The AI market is expected to break the $200 billion mark by 2025, Natural Language Processing represents a significant portion of this," said Matt Eastwood, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Infrastructure, Cloud, Developers and Alliances of IDC. "SambaNova Dataflow-as-a-Service GPT is the first enterprise grade AI offering of its kind to address this market opportunity."

SambaNova's Dataflow-as-a-Service for language now with GPT introduces a full suite of Natural Language Processing for production and deployment of language models. The language model uses deep learning to produce human-like text leveraging large amounts of data, and is the first enterprise-grade large AI language model and services offering on the market designed for the most business and mission critical text- and document-based use cases, not just hypotheses.

"Customers face many challenges with implementing large language models including the complexity and cost," said R "Ray" Wang, founder and principal analyst of Constellation Research. "Leading companies seek to make AI more accessible by bringing unique large language model capabilities and automating out the need for expertise in ML models and infrastructure."

SambaNova's low-code API interface enables enterprises to easily deploy NLP solutions at scale. SambaNova's GPT is faster to deploy, easier to use and delivers quicker time to value, reducing costs. Organizations can be up and running with a customized language model with unmatched market accuracy in as fast as one month as opposed to nine months or a year. SambaNova eliminates model and infrastructure hassles for machine learning engineering teams by maintaining and training models for accuracy.

"Enterprises are insistent about exploring AI usage for text and language purposes, but up until now it hasn't been accessible or easy to deploy at scale," said Rodrigo Liang, CEO and co-founder of SambaNova. "By offering GPT models as a subscription service we are simplifying the process and broadening accessibility to the industry's most advanced language models in a fraction of the time. We are arming businesses to compete with the early adopters of AI."

Use cases for SambaNova's Dataflow-as-a-Service GPT include:

Sentiment analysis: Enable enterprises to save costs and time while implementing the most accurate sentiment analysis in scenarios such as customer support and feedback, brand monitoring and reputation management.

Document classification: Enable solutions such as sorting articles or texts and routing them to relevant teams.

Information extraction: Enable enterprises to save time and money by more accurately extracting information from invoices, electronic health records, financial documents and others.

SambaNova's flagship offering, Dataflow-as-a-Service, is an extensible AI services platform, enables organizations to jump-start AI initiatives overnight by augmenting existing capabilities and staffing with a simple subscription. The platform is powered by DataScale, an integrated software and hardware platform delivering unrivaled performance, accuracy, scale and ease of use built on SambaNova's Systems Reconfigurable Dataflow Architecture.

With AI becoming a business necessity in the global economy, customers need complete solutions that can run at scale in a financially viable way. With an integrated full-stack system, including best-in-class AI models, software and hardware, SambaNova provides the most expansive, accessible and impactful AI applications in the world. To learn more about SambaNova's Dataflow-as-a-Service for language with GPT, visit: https://sambanova.ai/solutions/gpt/

SambaNova continues to garner accolades throughout the industry, including recognition by Gartner as a "Gartner Hype Cycle for Artificial Intelligence, 2021," and industry awards for Best AI Product in Next-Generation Infrastructure by CogX and VentureBeat's Innovation in Edge Award for 2021. The company was named one of CRN's 10 Hottest AI Chip Makers in 2021 and one of CRN's 20 Coolest Tech Startups Of 2020. SambaNova was also Great Place to Work certified in 2021.

About SambaNova Systems:

SambaNova Systems is an AI innovation company that empowers organizations to deploy best-in-class solutions for natural language processing, computer vision, recommendation systems, and AI for science with confidence. SambaNova's flagship offering, Dataflow-as-a-Service, helps organizations rapidly deploy AI in days, unlocking new revenue and boosting operational efficiency. SambaNova's DataScale is an integrated software and hardware system using Reconfigurable Dataflow Architecture, along with open standards and user interfaces. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, SambaNova Systems was founded in 2017 by industry luminaries and hardware and software design experts from Sun/Oracle and Stanford University. Investors include SoftBank Vision Fund 2, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Intel Capital, GV, Walden International, Temasek, GIC, Redline Capital, Atlantic Bridge Ventures, Celesta, and several others. For more information, please visit us at sambanova.ai or contact us at info@sambanova.ai. Follow SambaNova Systems on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005302/en/

Contacts:

Erin McDermott

Walker Sands for SambaNova Systems

sambanovapr@walkersands.com

(831)251-1188