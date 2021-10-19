Milan-based Electric Mobility Company Leverages the Ascend Platform for an 80% Reduction in Time Spent Building and Managing End-to-End Data Pipelines

Ascend.io, the data engineering company, today announced that Be Power, a company dedicated to the diffusion of charging infrastructures for electric mobility, has deployed the Ascend Unified Data Engineering Platform to significantly increase its data engineering velocity. Instead of pursuing custom-built solutions, Be Power leverages Ascend to dynamically generate and optimize autonomous data pipelines in a fraction of the time. To design and implement the solution, Be Power worked with Moviri, the EMEA-based Ascend partner offering bespoke end-to-end business analytics solutions for enterprise businesses.

"The Ascend platform is a phenomenal application for data engineering in companies like Be Power, which benefits from an end-to-end platform like Ascend instead of investing in custom open-source solutions that take massive amounts of time and effort to build and operate," said Paolo Esposto, chief data officer, Be Power. "I've searched for something like Ascend for a long time."

Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Be Power is a high-tech company that aims to radically transform the energy sector by bringing together the fields of energy and mobility through the innovative management of digital flows. Through its subsidiaries, Be Charge and 4energia, Be Power offers charging services for electric vehicles with a nationwide public charging infrastructure. The company also offers flexible services for the national energy grid by aggregating distributed energy resources in real-time, at scale. With the Ascend platform, Be Power was able to reduce time spent building data pipelines by 80%, while at the same time massively lessening the burden on the data engineering team for the production and monitoring phases.

"As a key innovator in the electric mobility sector, Be Power understands just how valuable data productivity is to their business," said Sean Knapp, founder and CEO of Ascend.io. "With Ascend, Be Power has been able to leap-frog the complexity created by traditional ETL and open-source tools. Be Power's data teams have vastly increased their productivity and can focus even more energy on innovating with data, creating greater value for the business and their consumers."

Working together, Moviri, Ascend.io, and Be Power conducted an extensive evaluation, the outcome of which demonstrated dramatically increased data team productivity, ease of building and debugging data pipelines, and the ability to operate under tight infrastructure budget constraints.

As Moviri Analytics Business Development Manager Matteo Longoni explains, "One of Moviri's key strengths is the ability to anticipate technological trends that will have a positive impact on our customers' business. We have already been working with Be Power for some time and, in Ascend, we found an innovative technology and the ideal solution to help Be Power rethink data pipeline management while opening new fruitful partnerships in the market. This represents a tangible example of Moviri's role in identifying and supporting the adoption of advanced solutions to accelerate our customer's business."

