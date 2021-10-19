Expands team of world class innovators and product leaders including recent appointments of Chief Scientist Wil van der Aalst and Celonis Labs Leader Eugenio Cassiano

Celonis, the global leader in execution management, today announced the appointment of Ariel Bardin as Chief Product Officer. Bardin will lead product strategy and development for all Celonis Execution Management System (EMS) offerings. Bardin will serve on the Celonis executive team and report directly to Alex Rinke, Celonis co-founder and co-CEO.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005296/en/

Ariel Bardin, Chief Product Officer, Celonis (Photo: Business Wire)

Bardin's most recent operating role was Vice President of Product Management at Google. Over 16 years he built, launched, and led some of Google's most successful products, including Google Payments, leading the product teams for YouTube's full suite of creator products, and nearly a decade of managing the Google AdWords product teams. These innovative products revolutionized the way people create, pay and advertise in a digital world. Bardin joins Celonis to modernize the way businesses execute on their data.

"Harnessing the world's process data and putting it to work for customers is arguably one of the biggest challenges -- and opportunities of our generation," said Bardin. "The Celonis execution management vision, potential and commitment reminds me of my first few years at Google when our mission was to change the way the world works by organizing and making all the world's information universally accessible and useful. I'm excited to help organizations use the Celonis platform to get real-time visibility into how their business actually operates at the process level, identify actionable insights and ultimately take action to improve efficiency."

"Ariel is a rare leader who has successfully built and shipped great products at one of the largest and fastest growing companies in the world. He has a track record of driving product innovation and a wealth of experience in scaling teams," said Alex Rinke, Celonis co-founder and co-CEO. "I'm very excited to have him onboard to lead our next generation of Celonis Execution Management products."

As Chief Product Officer, Bardin will lead product strategy and roadmap for the Celonis EMS. His mission is to build, develop and deliver products that enable every organization to bring data and execution together, in real-time, at scale. Bardin's product organization will develop and execute Celonis' product roadmap to generate exponential value for customers and to create a scalable platform for Celonis ecosystem partners.

About Celonis

Celonis helps organizations to execute on their data. Powered by its market-leading process mining core, the Celonis Execution Management System provides a set of applications, a developer studio and platform capabilities for business executives and users to eliminate billions in corporate inefficiencies, provide better customer experience and reduce carbon emissions. Celonis has thousands of global customers and is headquartered in Munich, Germany and New York City, USA with 15 offices worldwide.

2021 Celonis SE. All rights reserved. Celonis and the Celonis "droplet" logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Celonis SE in Germany and other jurisdictions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005296/en/

Contacts:

Faiz Mandviwalla

press@celonis.com