Fluence by OSRAM (Fluence), a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis and food production, announced today it will debut products at MJBizCon 2021, including its high-output SPYDR 2h, SPYDR Fang, waterproof RAZR Enclosed and next-generation RAPTR top light as well as its new lighting controls, Wireless Flex Dimming and the SHYFT Light Scheduler.

Following the announcement of its multiyear global research study results-which showcased the effects of broad-spectrum lighting solutions on crop yield and quality-Fluence will demo its innovative new products at the company's MJBizCon booth, located at No. C3515.

"In our recently announced research results, Fluence noted a clear, positive impact on cannabis crop yield, cannabinoid content and overall plant quality under broad-spectrum lighting," said David Cohen, CEO of Fluence. "According to the 2021 State of the Cannabis Lighting Market report, LED usage for cannabis cultivation has increased more than 45 percent for all stages of growth since the initial report in 2016. The efficacy of LED lighting solutions for cannabis cultivation is no longer a question. Cultivators have embraced the power of LEDs and are seeking new ways to harness broad-spectrum lighting technology to optimize their cultivation environments. Fluence's innovative new products-informed by the latest photobiology research-will enable cultivators to achieve exceptional crop performance."

The latest luminaires from Fluence include:

SPYDR 2h: An extension of Fluence's SPYDR series-featuring luminaires designed for single- or multitier growers who want to optimize grow space-the company's high-output SPYDR 2h produces a photosynthetic photon flux of up to 2,080 µmol/s. Supported by results from Fluence's multiyear global research studies observing cannabis growth under high light intensities, the SPYDR 2h is designed to maximize yields.

RAZR Enclosed: Following its debut in June 2021, the RAZR Modular System is now IP67 waterproof to withstand hyper-wet and humid environments within a vertical farm. The RAZR series is also now available with various spectral options, including broad-white as well as dual red and blue light. Fluence will showcase the system's newest features through video at the company's MJBizCon booth.

"Fluence's high-output SPYDR 2h will transform how cannabis cultivators approach each stage of plant production," said Jordon Musser, chief product officer for Fluence. "We've seen incredible yield and quality metrics at high PPFDs and we're excited to collaborate with our growers to incorporate high-intensity lighting and cultivation strategies into their operations."

The company will also debut its innovative lighting controls, including:

SHYFT: Available in North America, Fluence's light scheduler, SHYFT, offers patented photoacclimation capability and daily photoperiod control for 0 to 10 V LED and dimmable fluorescent fixtures. At MJBizCon, visit the Fluence booth to see SHYFT control each of the company's luminaires and witness its advanced lighting control capabilities.

"MJBizCon is the world's stage for unveiling leading cannabis innovations and we're thrilled to debut multiple solutions that are advancing the global cannabis market forward," said Lorrie Schultz, senior vice president of marketing for Fluence. "We're eager to showcase our new products at MJBizCon and exemplify how Fluence is helping cannabis cultivators grow smarter."

For more information on Fluence, its products and release dates for the company's newest solutions, visit the team at MJBizCon from Oct. 20, 2021 to Oct. 22, 2021 at booth No. C3515 or explore Fluence's website at www.fluence.science.

About Fluence by OSRAM

Fluence Bioengineering, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of OSRAM, creates powerful and energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial crop production and research applications. Fluence is a leading LED lighting supplier in the global cannabis market and is committed to enabling more efficient crop production with the world's top vertical farms and greenhouse produce growers. Fluence global headquarters are based in Austin, Texas, with its EMEA headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands. For more information about Fluence, visit https://fluence.science.

