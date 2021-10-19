Learn How Industry Leaders are Improving Profitability and Productivity Using Digital Manufacturing Software to Accelerate Design, Sourcing, and Production

aPriori, the leading provider of digital manufacturing software featuring design for eXcellence (DfX) solutions, today announced open registration for its virtual Cost Insight Conference on November 15 and 16, 2021

Now in its 9th year, the 2021 "Next-Generation Automation" event theme reflects the growing impact of digital transformation in the manufacturing industry and the unrelenting pressure to bring innovative products to market faster and to improve profitability. Conference attendees will learn how aPriori's manufacturing simulation software automates and optimizes the entire production process to meet aggressive cost, performance, and delivery targets.

Who Should Attend?

The conference is designed to provide valuable insights to eliminate cost drivers and to bring products to market faster. Product and manufacturing teams will gain takeaways from this event, including executives and product managers, design and cost engineers, and sourcing and quoting specialists.

Event Highlights

Here are some of the highlights of this year's conference that you can expect when you register and attend:

Hear from aPriori customers that are gaining new levels of speed and efficiency throughout the product development lifecycle, including General Electric Aviation, Woodward, Caterpillar, Solar Turbines, Scania, and contract manufacturer HARBEC.

Representatives from Amazon Web Services and Accenture will share their expertise and real-world insights as it relates to launching products efficiently and for maximum profitability

aPriori's subject matter experts will showcase industry best practices throughout the product development and manufacturing lifecycle.

Over the past few years, the aPriori product engineering team has accelerated the introduction of new capabilities in existing products and introduced entirely new applications designed for the cloud: Learn about Cost Insight Generate Our exciting new automated simulation application requires minimal interaction from your design team. Triggering a comprehensive manufacturability and cost analysis upon check of a new or updated design into your PLM system, Cost Insight Generate proactively notifies the designer only when a problem is identified and requires attention.

Watch live demonstrations of aPriori software for the entire product development team.

Meet with our product management team to provide feedback on current products. Bonus: get a sneak peek at ideas for new releases.

The virtual conference platform makes it easy to connect with individual attendees or create small group meetings to discuss implementation strategies, lessons learned, or simply connect with industry colleagues.

About aPriori

aPriori is the leading provider of digital manufacturing simulation software that brings product design and sourcing teams closer to production. By leveraging the digital twin within our digital factories, we automatically generate manufacturing intelligence that helpings manufacturers collaborate across the product development process to make better design, sourcing and manufacturing decisions that yield higher value products in less time. aPriori solutions are now available either in the cloud or on-premise. To learn more about aPriori, visit www.apriori.com or call 1.978.371.2006.

