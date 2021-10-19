Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has expanded its global network to encompass owned offices and network partners that can provide BHSI customers with locally admitted insurance policies in 170 countries worldwide.

"We are very pleased to welcome so many outstanding partners around the globe to the BHSI family," said David Valzania, Head of Multinational, BHSI. "Each of these carriers share BHSI's values, and align with our product offerings, focus on excellent customer service, and commitment to the CLAIMS IS OUR PRODUCT philosophy."

BHSI undertook a rigorous search, evaluation and due diligence process to select the carrier partners best suited to represent the Berkshire Hathaway brand and our customers. Policies issued by network partners receive the backing of BHSI's financial strength.

"Our multinational capabilities have been growing rapidly. With our expanded network, we look forward to providing consistently world-class products and services to our multinational customers around the globe," said Amy Bowman, Vice President, Multinational, BHSI.

BHSI provides multinational programs across all lines of business, including commercial property, casualty, executive professional lines, surety, and accident health programs.

To learn more about BHSI's multinational capabilities, visit https://bhspecialty.com/bhsi-multinational/.

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (www.bhspecialty.com) provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. The actual and final terms of coverage for all product lines may vary. It underwrites on the paper of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto.

