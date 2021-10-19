- (PLX AI) - Nobina has been awarded two new contracts by SL to operate and develop public transport services in Huddinge-Botkyrka-Söderort and Nacka-Värmdö.
- • The contracts largely include electric buses, which will be the first time this type of vehicle will be introduced on a broader scale in the Stockholm region
- • Under both agreements, services will commence in April 2023 and the total value is approximately SEK 12.7 billion over the ten-year contract period
- • No additional optional years are included
