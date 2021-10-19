SmartyStreets, a leader in location data intelligence, is pleased to announce the release of International Address Autocomplete to help companies better serve their global customers and users.

SmartyStreets International Address Autocomplete predicts global addresses in real time while users complete forms with address fields. Whether companies use address forms for customers on a website or for employees via internal applications, International Address Autocomplete streamlines the data-entry process through predictive analytics while the user types. It also ensures address data integrity across various business systems by standardizing addresses at the point of entry.

"For years our customers have used our US Address Autocomplete to provide a better customer experience and prevent incorrect and bad addresses from entering their databases," states Jonathan Oliver, Founder of SmartyStreets. "They've also been looking forward to us expanding our services to include international addresses because of the complexity involved."

"A universally accepted address format doesn't exist," explains Berk Charlton, Chief Product Officer. "The differences between address formats across countries are frequently substantial. They must also conform to the unique language, character sets and addressing standards of local postal authorities around the world. International Address Autocomplete handles all that with ease."

International Address Autocomplete is available via API, and predicts standardized street addresses for more than 110 countries including the United Kingdom, France, Germany Japan and Canada. Companies can capture and maintain accurate and clean address data to positively impact their global business operations such as accurate shipping, data governance, and customer intelligence.

