Belgian materials company Umicore has signed a contract with Australia headquartered Vulcan Energy Resources to purchase up to 42,000 tons of lithium hydroxide over a five year period beginning in 2025. The material will be used in Umicore's production of cathode materials for lithium-ion cell manufacturers.Vulcan Energy Resources, a materials company that is ramping up plans for zero-carbon lithium production in Germany, has signed a long-term supply agreement to supply Umicore with lithium hydroxide for its production of cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries. The agreement will see Vulcan ...

