19.10.2021 | 16:41
Nasdaq Riga: Listing of AS "DelfinGroup" shares on Baltic Main list and granting exception

Nasdaq Riga decided on October 19, 2021 to list AS "DelfinGroup" shares on
Baltic Main list as of October 20, 2021. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name       AS "DelfinGroup"
Issuer's short name      DGR       
Securities ISIN code      LV0000101806  
Nominal value of one security 0.10 EUR    
Number of listed securities  40 000 000   
Orderbook short name      DGR1R      
Orderbook ID          238374     
List              Baltic Main List


The company and its securities comply will all requirements of Nasdaq Riga
Rules On Listing and Trading of Financial Instruments on the Markets Regulated
by the Exchange (hereinafter - Rules), except clause 5.4.2. which states that
not later than the day on which the trading with shares starts, a sufficient
free float is to be ensured, i.e., at least 25% of the shares of the category
which the Issuer wants to list at the Exchange are in free float or the
capitalization of the shares on free float exceeds 10 000 000 EUR. 

Based on AS "DelfinGroup" free-float calculations made according to Procedure
for calculation of quantity of shares in free public circulation, AS
"DelfinGroup" does not reach the minimum free-float required by the Rules. 

According to the Article 5.4.7. of the Rules, the Exchange Management Board
shall have a right taking into account the situation in the financial markets
and other circumstances to set an exception to the requirements specified under
Article 5.4.2. 

Considering the above and the information provided by AS "DelfinGroup" about
plan to comply with Rules Clause 5.4.2. requirements within 18 months, as well
as Market making agreement concluded by the company, Nasdaq Riga has decided to
grant an exception from Article 5.4.2. of the Rules and to list company' shares
on Baltic Main list as of October 20, 2021. 

Attached: AS "DelfinGroup" prospectus and Supplements to the prospectus.

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1020916
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
