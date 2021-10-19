ByBox customers can now benefit from Edge3's field inventory management to gain intelligence, visibility and security to the field service edge.

ByBox today announced it has launched Edge3 on the Salesforce AppExchange, to give customers the transformative power of visibility and control of their field inventory. Founded on providing intelligence, visibility and security to the field service edge, Edge3 not only breaks down barriers but turns service into a source of strategic advantage.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, ByBox Edge3 is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00000OMZjeEAH

ByBox Edge3

Despite the investment and growth in field service management, too many companies are held back by the lack of visibility and the inability to control their inventory once it's in the field. Over 40% of costs are in the final mile and over 50% of SLA failures are due to the unavailability of parts. Outdated approaches to field inventory management are undermining customer satisfaction and constraining growth.

The ByBox solution extends intelligence, visibility and security over critical inventory items in the field, enabling customers to turn field service into a strategic source of value and differentiation. Customers are able to increase customer satisfaction, reduce costs, become more sustainable and drive growth as they gain greater inventory visibility and control.

Launching Edge3 on the Salesforce AppExchange allows customers to realize greater benefits, faster.

Rich Agostinelli, Chief Executive Officer, ByBox, says "Field service has become a critical battleground where every moment is an opportunity to solve, optimize and delight or risk leaving an opportunity for your competitors to exploit. Our solution complements Salesforce Field Service and gives customers greater visibility and control over their field inventory and the ability to drive measurable business improvements."

"ByBox Edge3 is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by delivering visibility and control of inventory to field service." said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About ByBox

ByBox is modernising field inventory management; delivering intelligence, visibility, and security to the field service edge. This ensures that customers can securely deliver critical parts to an engineer for collection near the point of service and provides visibility of stock levels in the field. ByBox enables customers to increase field engineer productivity, improve service levels and provide a better customer experience, all while driving cost out of the supply chain.

ByBox' aim is to create a cleaner and more efficient world where people and parts are united and are supported with extraordinary service and care, every day. Founded in 2000, ByBox has extensive experience in field service operations and has built a network across 21 countries with over 1,400 secure locations with more than 40,000 lockers.

Visit ByBox.com for more information.

