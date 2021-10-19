Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2021) - Sino Biological, Inc. (SZSE: 301047) ("Sino Biological" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company which provides biological research reagents and related technical contract research services, will be featured on Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®, airing on FOX Business Network, Bloomberg International and other outlets as sponsored content. Hosted by business mogul Kathy Ireland, this award-winning television series takes an in-depth look at companies around the world currently impacting different sectors of business and society. Dr. Rob Burgess, Chief Business Officer for Sino Biological, will be interviewed.





"It's exciting and quite an honor to have an opportunity to be interviewed by Kathy Ireland on Worldwide Business and to share the corporate vision that we have at Sino Biological. I'm also delighted with the chance to outline the company's global impact on human health and biomedical research and I look forward to describing how Sino Biological's offering helps to drive advances in biomedical research and promote the research and development of innovative drugs, vaccines and diagnostic tests," stated Dr. Burgess.

Rob Burgess and Kathy Ireland on Worldwide Business

"Sino Biological Incorporated is providing value-added, cost-effective solutions and is turning scientific advances into reality," stated Kathy Ireland.

The interview will first be airing on Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® on FOX Business Network domestically in the United States on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 5:30pm eastern standard time. Other airings on Bloomberg business and other outlets will follow shortly thereafter. A preview of the interview can also be found on the Success Magazine website by visiting https://www.success.com/a-global-leader-in-recombinant-technology/https://www.success.com/a-global-leader-in-recombinant-technology/. For more information about the interview please visit https://worldwidebusinesswithkathyireland.com.

About Sino Biological

Sino Biological is an international biological reagent supplier and service provider. The company specializes in recombinant antigen production and antibody development. The company's ever-growing portfolio of products includes recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies, ELISA assay kits, expression clones, cell culture media, and other molecular biology tools. The company also offers a variety of customized services, mainly focusing on recombinant production of antigens and antibodies. Sino Biological is dedicated to virology and infectious disease research. Its newly launched ProVir collection is the world's largest viral antigen bank, consisting of over 1,000 proteins from 350 strains of viruses. More information about Sino Biological and its offering can be found at www.sinobiological.com.

About Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®

Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® is a weekly half-hour show hosted by a business mogul, Kathy Ireland, featuring exclusive interviews of global executives sharing their business insights and success stories that shape their industries. The show broadcasts on Fox Business Network as part of their branded content line up and globally on Bloomberg Television. Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® extends beyond the weekly on-air program with digital content delivered on various video platforms across social media.

